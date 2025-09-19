Taylor Swift returning to movie theaters with ‘Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ film

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Swifties rejoice: your girl is coming back to the big screen.

“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” will launch in theaters on October 3, the same day her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” drops.

The news was announced Friday, and for OG fans of Swift, it’s reminiscent of the listening parties the pop superstar used to host.

According to Variety, the movie theater event will include the premiere of the first music video from the new album – Swift’s twelfth – which will be the single “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Featured elements in movie – which will run just under an hour and a half and is slated only for the weekend of October 3 through 5 – will include BTS footage from the “Ophelia” music video shoot, lyric videos for other songs on “Showgirl,” and Swift’s “never-before-seen personal reflections,” the publication detailed.

CNN has reached out to a rep for Swift for comment.

She teased the release and tracklist for the new album in August during an appearance on her then-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.”

Thirteen days later, the couple announced that they were engaged (and no, we don’t think that’s an accident).

“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” will run October 3 to October 5 at AMC Theaters, Cinemark, and Regal and will be available for ticket purchase through Fandango.

