Faith Evans has been a successful singer for decades. Now her ‘assignment’ is advocating for autistic children

(CNN) — Faith Evans never imagined that she would become an advocate for parents of children with autism.

But her 18-year-old son, Ryder Russaw, is on the autism spectrum. While raising him, Evans told CNN she found support among a community of other parents who helped her navigate having a child with his special needs.

“I met a parent just before we even had a diagnosis, and she was like ‘Well, have you had an IEP [Individualized Education Program for a child with a disability] yet?’,” Evans recalled. “And I hadn’t.”

That was the beginning of learning what would prove to be invaluable information for both Evans and Ryder, who is the youngest of her four children.

The Grammy-winning singer founded Ryder’s Room Inc. to help other families like hers access tools and resources to support loved ones with autism. Their inaugural Ryder’s Room Gala is scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at The Newark Museum of Art.

Some of her artist friends are participating, including rapper MC Lyte, comedian and actor Mike Epps, R&B music singer and Christoper Williams, hip-hop artist and producer Redman, Broadway actor and recording artist Avery Wilson, rapper and songwriter Freeway and hip-hop artist Lil’ Cease.

Having a strong community means everything, Evans said, especially for parents whose children have autism.

“You feel like you’re alone in a lot of those moments because there’s some moments I’ve had where it’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ But then I gotta just keep it moving,” Evans said.

That can-do attitude has also been adopted by her son, who Evans said is very much a teen.

“He has that pubescent energy and he knows what he likes. He likes thick women,” she said, laughing.

Evans said she’s grateful for her continued fan base that has been rocking with her since her debut album, “Faith,” was released in 1995.

Even as she has stepped away from music in recent years, her supporters are still there.

“My new normal is that God has another assignment for me. That doesn’t mean that I don’t see the blessing and having a fan base and having a gift that has touched people in many different ways,” Evans said. “However, you know, my assignment is to be there for my son and what he needs. I am his number one advocate.”

And he is her number one fan.

