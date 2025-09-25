Rihanna welcomes third child with A$AP Rocky

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Rihanna is no longer the only girl in her household.

The singer and mogul has given birth to baby number three, a daughter, who they named Rocki Irish Mayers, according the singer, who posted a photo of her new addition on her official Instagram account.

She and her longtime partner, rapper and entrepreneur A$AP Rocky, are also the parents of son, RZA, born in 2022, and son, Riot, who was born in 2023.

Rihanna kept up her tradition of fusing fashion with her pregnancy reveals by debuting her latest baby bump in May at the MET Gala. She told British Vogue in 2020 that her 10-year plan included children.

“I’ll have kids – three or four of ‘em,” she said. “The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna, 37, and A$AP Rocky, 36, were friends for years and went public with their romantic relationship in 2021. He called her “the love of my life” during an interview with GQ, adding that fatherhood was “in my destiny, absolutely.”

In April, he told Vogue his love for Rihanna was “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.