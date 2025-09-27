Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have tied the knot.

The famed couple, who have reportedly been seeing each other since 2023 – shared vows at a private event over the weekend, according to a post shared by Gomez on social media.

Grammy- and Emmy-nominated singer-actor Gomez and Blanco, a decorated record producer with clients including his new bride, went public with their relationship last year.

In December, Gomez announced they were engaged via Instagram, writing: “forever begins now.”

The pair first met in 2015, when Blanco co-produced Gomez’s single “Same Old Love,” and they have since collaborated on her 2019 hit “I Can’t Get Enough” and “Single Soon” in 2023.

Earlier this year, they released their first joint album, “I Said I Love You First.”

In a March appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Gomez explained how she went from being protective of her heart to completely falling for Blanco.

“When Benny looks at me I don’t think he sees anything but who I am and that’s very rare to find,” she said of Blanco, who she called her “best friend.”

As for Blanco, his TikTok has often featured him cooking for Gomez (he makes her cheesesteak hot pockets from scratch), and he never misses an opportunity to praise her.

“It’s so cool to watch you be completely on your on path and not worried about what else is happening,” he told Gomez in a video shared on Facebook by Billboard. “I feel like just your energy, your thought process and the way you’ve moved through the world as a woman I feel like has given other women so much…has given so much confidence.”

A longtime friend of Gomez’s, Taylor Swift commented on her engagement announcement on social media in December, writing at the time, “yes I will be the flower girl.”

Gomez was equally supportive when Swift got engaged this year, resharing the superstar’s engagement photos on Instagram and writing, “When bestie gets engaged.”

