Taylor Swift loves a particular number, so let’s talk about some of her most significant ones

(CNN) — By now, Taylor Swift’s love of the number 13 is well known.

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro,” she told Jay Leno back in 2009. “Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

Swift has included the number in Easter eggs, hidden in album art and it even appeared to factor into her recent engagement to professional football player, Travis Kelce.

But there have been plenty other important numbers in her life.

Here are just a few:

15

That’s how old Swift was when she signed her first record deal in 2005 with Big Machine Records.

Now, before Swifties say “That wasn’t her first deal!,” it was her first recording deal. The contract she signed at the age of 14 with Sony/ATV was a songwriting/publishing deal. Swift re-signed with them in 2016.

2006

This was the year she debuted her self-titled first album.

While the album dropped in October of that year, Swift had already stirred excitement as her first single, “Tim McGraw,” had hit country radio that summer.

20

“Fearless” racked up wins at the 2009 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards before the following year, when things really blew up.

In February 2010, the album won best country album and Swift’s first album of the year award at the 52nd Annual Grammys.

She was 20 years old.

14

The Grammy Awards have been good to Swift.

She’s won 14 total Grammys over the years, including a record-setting four album of the year trophies. Her most recent win was for “Midnights” in 2024.

12

Swift has 12 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

282 million

Her success has helped Swift build a large and loyal fanbase, known as the Swifties.

Her verified Instagram account had 282 million followers as of September 2025.

$2 billion

Swift’s audience grew with her “Eras Tour,” which ran from March 2023 to December 2024.

There were 149 shows in 21 countries across the globe, reportedly generating more than $2 billion in ticket sales.

$96 million

Not only was the tour a massive success, but the concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” was also a hit. The film earned $96 million at the box office in the US and Canada during its opening weekend.

$15 million

Swift isn’t slowing down one bit.

Her newest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” drops Friday and has a companion movie, “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” hitting theaters the same day.

The film reportedly made $15 million in pre-release ticket sales in just the first 24 hours.

