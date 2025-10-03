Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution-related conviction



By Lauren del Valle, Nicki Brown, Kara Scannell, and Elizabeth Wagmeister

New York (CNN) – Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months, or just over four years, in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Federal District Judge Arun Subramanian announced the decision on Friday, Oct. 3, saying “a substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability.”

The judge noted that this is “hard time” away from Combs’ family, but also noting Combs will have a life after prison.

The judge said outpatient treatment and mental health programs were warranted. Subramanian also ordered Combs to serve five years of supervised release.

Combs’ lawyers had argued he should be released almost immediately, asking the judge to sentence him to no more than 14 months including time served. Prosecutors said he should’ve faced more than 11 years in prison.

Combs was found guilty of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution in July but was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have led to a life sentence.

Subramanian said Cassie Ventura and “Jane” have “been through abuse and trauma that most of us cannot imagine.”

Subramanian thanked the victims for coming forward and said “I want to say first we heard you.”

“To Ms. Ventura, Jane, and the other victims here who came forward, I can only say — your families are proud of you and your children, when they’re old enough will be proud of you, and I am proud of you for telling the world what really happened,” Subramanian said.

“You were speaking to the millions of women out there who have been victims but feel invisible and powerless and had to suffer in silence,” he said. “You told those women and the world that violence behind closed doors doesn’t have to stay hidden forever. The number of people who you reached is incalculable.”

Arick Fudali, a lawyer who represents others who have filed lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, said he hope’s today’s sentencing encourages other victims to come forward.

