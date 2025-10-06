Taylor Swift doesn’t think her mom knows what her song ‘Wood’ is about, and it’s pretty funny

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea Swift are incredibly close, but it may be time for “the talk.”

The younger Swift appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” Monday and shared that her mom had some thoughts about the track “Wood” on the pop superstar’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is,” Swift said.

The morning show’s host, Nicole Ryan, seemed tickled about it.

“Aw, Andrea, we love you,” Ryan said. “So sweet.”

For the record, the song is clearly about football player Travis Kelce, who is engaged to Swift, having…let’s just say…some moves off the field that have met with her approval.

She sings various suggestive phrases on “Wood,” including references to a “Redwood tree” and “new heights of manhood.”

“New Heights,” of course, is the name of Kelce’s sports podcast he cohosts with his brother, retired football player Jason Kelce. Swift announced her current album on that very podcast.

Her mother apparently not getting it was something Swift was easily able to explain away during the SiriusXM show, suggesting “that’s the joy of the double entendre.”

“That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head,” Swift said. “That song, you see in that song what you want to see in that song.”

