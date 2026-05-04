Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer reach settlement, two weeks ahead of trial start

By Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — The high-profile legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s production company will no longer go to trial after the parties announced a settlement just two weeks before jury selection was slated to begin.

Details of the settlement agreement were not immediately available.

Lively filed a complaint alleging Baldoni sexually harassed her during the filming of “It Ends With Us,” which they co-starred in and Baldoni directed. According to Lively, Baldoni later orchestrated a smear campaign to retaliate against her for speaking up about the alleged mistreatment. Baldoni denied all the allegations.

Last month, a federal judge threw out ten of the thirteen claims in Lively’s lawsuit, including sexual harassment and defamation, effectively narrowing the case. Some of the tossed claims, including the ones involving sexual harassment, were nixed due to legal technicalities, such as Lively being considered an independent contractor rather than an employee.

The remaining three claims – retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract – were not against Baldoni personally. His production company, Wayfarer, an LLC for the movie, and a public relations company retained by his team were the defendants in the remaining claims.

The trial, which was scheduled to begin May 18 with jury selection, would have been the culmination of a year-long legal drama.

In a statement released Monday by attorneys for Lively and the remaining defendants, they acknowledged that the process of making the film “presented challenges” and that the “concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.”

“We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments,” the statement read. “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

This story is developing and will be updated with additional information…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.