Gabriela Hearst to step down as creative director of Chloé

(CNN) — Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst is stepping down after three years at the Richemont-owned brand, the label confirmed in a press release. Her last show for the label will be on September 28.

No successor has been named, though Chloé has hired Chemena Kamali, a former Saint Laurent design director for women’s ready-to-wear, to lead a parallel design studio at the label. When approached by the Business of Fashion, Chloé declined to comment on whether Kamali would become its next creative director.

A collaboration between Chloé and actress Angelina Jolie’s new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, is set to go ahead as planned.

Hearst, well known in the industry for her stance on sustainability, became creative director at Chloé in late 2020. She worked to improve the brand’s social and environmental credentials and, in 2021, Chloé became the first major luxury brand to earn B Corp certification, a designation for companies that show a demonstrable commitment to having a positive environmental and social impact beyond creating value for shareholders.

In a statement given to the Business of Fashion, Richemont fashion and accessories chief executive Philippe Fortunato said Hearst had laid “strong foundations for future growth and for being an inspirational Maison for sustainability in fashion.”

“Gabriela has brought great energy and a dynamic creative vision to her role at Chloé, contributing to a period of significant progress for the business, and writing a powerful new chapter in the story of our Maison,” added Chloé CEO Riccardo Bellini in the same release.

