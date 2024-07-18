Instant ramen and influencers: Inside the world of South Korean convenience stores

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Imagine this: you need to pick up a package, top up your metro card, grab lunch and take out some cash.

In most places, that would probably mean separate trips to the post office, the subway station, a restaurant and an ATM. But in South Korea, all that – and more – can be done at your nearest convenience store. And you probably won’t have to travel far to find one.

South Korea has become the global king of convenience stores, both online and off – with social media influencers and tourists joining locals in flocking to a rapidly growing number of stores across the country.

By the end of last year, there were more than 55,200 convenience stores in the nation of 52 million, according to the Korea Convenience Store Industry Association – roughly one for every 950 people.

That’s more than the total number of McDonald’s branches worldwide – and gives South Korea the highest density of stores per capita, overtaking Japan and Taiwan, both also famous for their abundant and versatile convenience stores.

“The convenience store industry in South Korea stands out for its remarkable density and innovative strategies,” said Chang Woo-cheol, a professor of tourism and the food service industry at Kwangwoon University in Seoul.

“They have become an essential retail channel, with the second-largest share in offline retail sales in the country.”

It’s a far cry from places like the United States, where convenience stores are usually attached to gas stations or strip malls and are rarely seen in residential areas, partly due to zoning laws. In large South Korean cities like Seoul, convenience stores are on every corner, sometimes with multiple outlets from competing companies dotting the same street.

“Convenience stores are open 24 hours a day and play an essential role in our busy lives,” Chang added – calling the South Korean industry a “global success story.”

One-stop shops

There are a few things that set South Korean convenience stores apart.

For starters, they are a one-stop shop offering everything from food and drinks to home goods and lifestyle services. At these stores, customers can charge their phones, pay utility bills, withdraw cash, make online orders and receive deliveries – and, at certain locations, even charge their electric scooters, exchange foreign currency and send international mail.

“Convenience stores in Korea are not only a place where people can (sit) around a table amongst the clutter of beer cans on a late summer night, but also provide essential services,” said Deloitte Korea in a 2020 report, describing the country’s stores as “pampering their customers with extreme convenience.”

Then there’s the food section – a wide variety ranging from instant miso soup to cup noodles in every flavor imaginable, snacks like kimbap and onigiri, and ready-to-eat meal kits.

Combine that with in-store seating areas, microwaves and hot water dispensers, and these stores have become a go-to spot for office workers having a quick lunch, partygoers needing a late-night boost and students fueling up before grueling cram school classes.

Demand has surged over the years as South Korea has urbanized, said Chang, the hospitality professor. More than 80% of the population now live in urban centers, with many residents leaving rural areas to settle down in fast-paced cities.

Another factor is demographics. Fewer South Koreans are getting married or starting families, meaning there are more single-person households than ever – and often on tighter budgets, given the economic hardships facing many young adults.

As of 2021, about 35% of all South Korean households were single residents, according to a McKinsey report released last March. And unlike couples or large families, who may prefer to cook at home and buy in bulk from grocery stores, single residents gravitate toward the cheap, easy option of convenience stores or ordering online.

The Covid-19 pandemic contributed to this trend, with people preferring to order online or to buy things quickly from stores close to home, the report added.

Companies have capitalized on this high demand by strategically opening shops inside other existing business venues or entertainment spaces. For instance, Seoul has convenience stores in karaoke bars and the city’s arts center, the Deloitte report said.

All this has translated to huge profits. Between 2010 and 2021, Korean convenience store revenue leaped more than fourfold from $5.8 billion to $24.7 billion, surpassing traditional supermarkets and department stores, according to McKinsey, citing London-based market research company Euromonitor.

Social media phenomenon

These convenience stores aren’t just popular in real life – they’re also gaining traction on social media, reflecting the global phenomenon many call the “Korean wave.”

South Korean exports have swept the world in the past two decades, from K-pop and Korean TV dramas to beauty products, fashion and food. In the past year, the global obsession with Korean items has turned its attention to the country’s convenience stores.

A quick search on YouTube, TikTok or Instagram shows an endless supply of videos about Korean convenience stores. In these clips, influencers show off the in-store instant ramen stations, review snacks and drinks, or follow online trends such as only eating convenience store foods for a whole day.

These videos have proved to be a winning strategy for their creators.

Jiny Maeng, an Australia-based content creator who was born in South Korea, began making videos on the topic after seeing similar clips going viral online. They are her most-viewed content, with her top three YouTube videos racking up a total of 76 million views – and an additional few million views each on TikTok and Instagram.

“Korea became a trend itself … on social media,” she said. “I guess that’s also why (convenience stores) are so popular, because people idolize going to Korea now, it’s just one of the dream locations people want to go to. So, seeing these videos kind of overtake online is a really cool experience for a Korean, actually.”

Part of what audiences enjoy is the sensory satisfaction of Maeng displaying convenience store products, she said – including the crinkling of packaging being torn open or the rattle of plastic “ice cups” before they’re filled with drinks.

But they were also popular among her Australian and American viewers for the sheer novelty factor, she said. Buying, cooking and eating instant ramen noodles at a convenience store is “mind-blowing” for those used to a more spartan, Western-style store, she said.

She pointed to businesses in Sydney, where she lives, as an example. Many cafes and other stores close by 3 p.m. – ludicrously early by Korean standards. And while Australia has 7-Eleven stores, like in the US, they are usually attached to gas stations and have “very limited” processed food options like meat pies, sandwiches, donuts and slushies, she said.

Chang, the professor, said these online videos have helped drive the popularity of convenience stores in Korea. “It’s a combination of both their distinctiveness and effective marketing through social media that has boosted their popularity,” he said.

Indeed, Korean convenience store companies have grown so successful they are even expanding overseas. Three of the largest brands – CU, GS25, and Emart24 – now have stores in parts of Southeast Asia including Vietnam and Malaysia, he said.

He urged the industry to continue expanding by leveraging social media and “the influence of the Korean wave,” adding: “We will have to put in more effort to survive in this (global) competition.”

There may be limits to the online strategy; the internet is now oversaturated with videos about Korean convenience stores, and audience interest is declining, said Maeng, whose most recent videos about the topic haven’t raked in as many views as before.

But when she next returns to South Korea, she will “definitely” still visit a convenience store and hit record, she said.

“There (are) always ways to utilize the trend to make it your own,” she said. “Maybe there’s a different way I can use convenience stores in my videos so it resonates with the viewer even more.”

CNN’s Yoonjung Seo contributed reporting.