Paris adds an unusual museum to its illustrious roster

By Forrest Brown and Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In travel news this week: A museum in France gets cheesy, a global IT meltdown snarls travel and a look at another one of America’s best towns to visit in 2024.

Homage to fromage

Museums are a highlight of any visit to Paris: The Louvre! The d’Orsay! The Pompidou! The Fromage! Oui – joining the ranks of Paris museums is one devoted to glorious delights of cheese.

Just ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics that start on Friday, the Musée du Fromage is now open to fans of the coagulated curd of milk. Visitors will be able to learn about regional varieties of cheese, how different types of cheeses are made and of course indulge in tastings. There’s also a souvenir store for a delicious after-visit reminder.

The museum is located at 39 rue Saint-Louis en l’Île, 75004. That’s very close to Notre Dame (see video) so visitors to the cheese museum can easily stop by the famed cathedral to see the progress of its restoration after its devastating fire five years ago. Entry to the museum is €20 (about $21.75 US) for adults and children 5-11 visit for half price. More on ticketing here.

If we’ve whetted your appetite for cheese, here’s a look at the world’s best cheese for 2023 and further back in our pantry, a look at how cheddar cheese took over the world.

Aviation: First, the bad news …

As CNN Travel was putting together this week’s newsletter, a global tech meltdown caused major disruptions around the world with emergency call systems, banking, medical services and more affected. Airlines and their passengers were not spared with thousands of flights canceled and many more delayed around the world. Hotels have also been affected.

Were you planning to travel this weekend? Here’s what to know before you go.

From our archives, we also have some great general advice on what to do if your flight is delayed or canceled. (Top tip: Definitely check on your flight’s status with your airline before you drive to the airport. And check the latest general information about the tech fiasco at CNN.com). Finally, there’s a chance this all could mess up already-checked luggage. Here’s what to do if you have lost or delayed bags.

And if you prefer to bypass traditional luggage entirely, our friends at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have suggestions on 15 of the best duffel bags for travel.

… and now the good news

CNN Travel is happy to pass along some more functional, innovative and quirky intel from the world of aviation, too:

The Airbus Beluga – the odd-looking, oversized cargo plane that’s a favorite among plane-spotters around the world for two decades – now has its own airline. Should make for a whale of a time.

For people with an eye on reducing emissions, Dutch startup Elysian has plans for a fully electric regional aircraft, with a range of 500 miles (805 kilometers) and space for 90 passengers, capable of reducing emissions by 90%.

Finally, we’ve taken recent looks at two of the more, shall we say, unusual trends and hobbies in aviation: First, find out what in-flight “raw dogging” is all about, and then meet the folks who have decided to collect barf bags.

American spotlight: Portland, Maine

CNN Travel recently unveiled its top 10 best towns to visit for 2024. Grabbing the fourth spot was Portland, Maine.

In this lively little city with “a big-city feel,” fishing trawlers arrive on the busy waterfront with the day’s catch and James Beard Award-winning restaurants contribute to its phenomenal food scene. When you’re ready to roam a little farther, beaches, waterfront parks, seaside trails and six working lighthouses are all a short drive away.

