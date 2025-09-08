The best looks from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Italy’s most famous film festival has drawn to a close. The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival, which concluded on September 6, presented a showcase of hotly anticipated films such as “Bugonia” by the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, “Frankenstein” by Guillermo Del Toro, and “Jay Kelly” by Noah Baumbach. Sofia Coppola’s first-ever documentary “Marc by Sofia,” which chronicles the life and career of the fashion designer Marc Jacobs, also made its debut at the biennale, although it did not compete for a prize.

The red carpet has given us a sneak peek of the new creative direction of several luxury brands, too. Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher wore a custom deep blue satin dress designed by Jonathan Anderson for Dior (his first womenswear collection for the brand is scheduled to debut at Paris Fashion Week in October). Julia Roberts — and later, Amanda Seyfried — wore the first pieces by Versace’s new designer Dario Vitale, who will present his first collection in Milan at the end of the month. Similarly, Louise Trotter’s vision for Italian label Bottega Veneta can already be seen on Jacob Elordi and Vicky Krieps, while Ayo Edebiri wore Chanel designed by the French house’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy.

