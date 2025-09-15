The most talked-about red carpet looks at the Emmy Awards 2025

By Oscar Holland, Stephy Chung and photo editor Jennifer Arnow.

(CNN) — Cropped tuxedo jackets, “naked” dresses and plenty of pink — attendees at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards offered an early hint at the red-carpet trends that may unfold between now and the Oscars next March.

One of the early dates on the awards calendar cycle, the Emmys brought the biggest names in television to LA’s Peacock Theater. To no one’s surprise, many celebrities wore elegant, risk-averse formal wear, though some turned to more daring, colorful and politically provocative looks.

And while it was Apple TV+’s “The Studio” that ultimately made history by winning 13 awards, the cast of “The White Lotus” triumphed in the style stakes, providing many of the night’s conversation-starting fashion moments.

Here are some of the most memorable looks:

Jenna Ortega’s gothic spin on ‘naked’ dressing

The “naked” dressing phenomenon continues apace. And there’s life in the trend still, with designers finding creative new ways to reveal everything and nothing all at once.

This take from Givenchy directly nods to an outfit — or rather, a bundle of modesty-preserving necklaces — worn by Isabella Rossellini in the 1992 goth cult classic “Death Becomes Her.” And who better to channel Rossellini’s mysterious Lisle Von Rhuman than Jenna Ortega, who has been refining goth-glam during her recent “Wednesday” season 2 press tour?

There’s no nude illusion fabric here, just pearls and outsized gemstones fastened together and carefully draped around the actor’s torso. And while the stones sparkle with the patina of vintage jewelry, the look is straight from Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton’s Fall-Winter 2025 runway debut (where it was modeled with black pants, rather than the skirt Ortega opted for).

Lisa leads the pink trend

Salmon, rose, fuchsia — the red carpet was awash with pinks of every kind. But “The White Lotus” and Blackpink star Lisa’s painterly, bubblegum-hued gown outshone them all.

At once delicate and structured, the dress comprised ribbons arranged into effervescent brushstrokes that appeared to swirl around the K-pop singer’s cinched waist and thigh-high leg slit. Ukrainian-born designer Lessja Verlingieri’s label Lever Couture also created extra texture through clever layering, from the near-transparent shoulder to the tapered, wispy train.

Lisa continued the tonal theme with matching lipstick and plenty of pink sapphires. Her ring, necklace, bracelet and earrings were all from Bulgari’s Serpenti line, complementing her gown’s coils. Social media users also wondered whether the serpentine jewels were also a nod to the many snakes (both literal and symbolic) appearing in the latest season of “The White Lotus.”

The late Armani lives on

Red carpet outfits are often months in the making, so the Emmys may have arrived too soon for anyone hoping to honor the late Giorgio Armani. Celebrity stylists are no doubt scouring his label’s archives ahead of the Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Nonetheless, the designer’s fingerprints were still across this red carpet — even if attendees wearing Armani had always planned to do so. Each look spoke to the understated elegance he brought to awards dressing.

Among them were Justin Hartley, Keri Russell and Leslie Bibb, whose plunging Armani Privé gown hails from the last collection he designed before his death earlier this month. Elsewhere, longtime collaborator Cate Blanchett (who famously wore Armani to collect her Best Actress Oscar in 2014 and was a beauty ambassador for the brand), opted for a backless, velvet jumpsuit from the Italian label.

Selena and Benny embrace couples dressing

After some low-profile joint appearances (at the Golden Globes and Oscars) earlier this year, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made a more coordinated statement on Sunday. All-red and all-black proved to be a striking — albeit low-risk — combination, with Gomez channeling Old Hollywood glamour in Louis Vuitton and Blanco opting for a bejeweled look custom-designed by his own stylist, Chloe Badawy.

The pair are reportedly set to wed in the coming weeks, so this likely marks the first of many joint bids for best-dressed-couples lists. And with Gomez enjoying acting success with Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” they are guaranteed invites to practically every red carpet on the calendar.

Other stylish couples at the Emmys included Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, both in pastel looks by Prada, and Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen in complementary warm, earthy hues. Michelle Williams, in vintage Chanel, and husband Thomas Kail meanwhile wore matching white.

Megan Stalter’s Gaza appeal

At last year’s Emmys, arrivals were delayed by a group of pro-Palestine demonstrators blocking traffic around the Peacock Theater. This year, protest symbols found their way onto the red carpet.

The most talked-about was probably the simplest: Megan Stalter’s low-budget approach was little more than a handwritten call for a ceasefire taped to her bag. What was clever, however, was the “Hacks” star’s decision to pair her protest with a basic T-shirt and jeans, ensuring that nothing distracted from her message.

Elsewhere, Javier Bardem arrived with a keffiyeh around his neck before using his red-carpet interviews to state his refusal to work with organizations affiliated with Israel. Jewish actor and comedian Hannah Einbinder later bolted a “free Palestine” onto the end of her acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy, which was met with a raft of cheers. She also directed an expletive toward ICE amid its ongoing campaign to deport tens of thousands of immigrants from the US.

Tuxedos, reimagined

Rather than bold color palettes or unorthodox styling, some of Sunday’s best menswear simply reimagined the codes of black-tie dress.

Dior’s new creative director Jonathan Anderson is a master of this adventurous but subtle art — and “The White Lotus” actor Sam Nivola stood out in a cropped peak lapel jacket and floral waistcoat from his Summer 2026 menswear collection.

Also opting for an atypically cropped jacket was “Hacks” actor Paul W. Downs, who completed his Wales Bonner outfit with a minimalist play on the classic bow tie.

“What We Do in the Shadows” actor Harvey Guillén meanwhile made shirtless-ness feel refined in a wide-lapeled jacket that became a dramatic train — one he swirled for the cameras.

Elsewhere at ‘The White Lotus’

Sam Nivola and Lisa were, by no means, the only “The White Lotus” actors to turn heads on the red carpet. With the HBO hit’s ensemble cast picking up numerous individual and collective Emmy nominations, no one escaped the scrutiny of fashion-watchers.

Sarah Catherine Hook (wearing Miu Miu) and Natasha Rothwell (in Ines Di Santo) both impressed with striking black gowns. Social media was characteristically divided on pretty much everyone else, from Aimee Lou Wood’s satin Alexander McQueen dress to Parker Posey’s multi-tiered, nightgown-esque Valentino creation. Looks from Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Charlotte Le Bon and, in a blast from seasons past, Jennifer Coolidge all sparked chatter, too.

Regardless of what you think about any — or all — of them, the clamor only proves one thing: Despite not winning any Emmys on Sunday night, “The White Lotus” continues to be television’s buzziest show. (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Sweeney, Sweeney, Sweeney

Right now, being Sydney Sweeney is, on its own, enough to qualify for any most-talked-about list. The furor surrounding her controversial American Eagle ad may have died down, but the actor’s every public appearance — on red carpets or otherwise — continues to be dissected by tabloids and social media alike.

Herself a two-time Emmy nominee, for “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” in 2022, Sweeney turned to Oscar de la Renta as she arrived to present this year’s award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

It was a relatively classic affair. Just a shade lighter than the carpet itself (though significantly more shimmery), the strapless gown cinched at the waist before sweeping effortlessly to the floor. A statement Lorraine Schwartz drop necklace was symmetrically framed by a plunging sweetheart neckline and center-parted hair.

Bowen Yang beats the heat

Unfolding on a warm LA afternoon, this year’s red carpet was a sweltering affair. For the men in attendance, this meant open collars galore — from the respectable (see Jake Gyllenhaal and Pedro Pascal dropping a single top button of their Prada and Celine suits, respectively) to the veritably plunging (Walton Goggins forgoing the top three buttons of his Louis Vuitton shirt).

Bowen Yang showed there are more creative ways to dress for hot weather. Nominated for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” the comedian gave his armpits (and fair chunk of his torso) space to breathe in an ivory tank top by Ami Paris.

An informal cut, perhaps, though the top’s material — a luxuriant silk crepe — helped elevate the look. And Yang was, otherwise, tuxedo-ready in black wool cigarette pants, cummerbund and loafers.

And for the rest…

Scroll through the gallery below to see more from the red carpet.

