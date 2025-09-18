See what the stars are wearing at New York Fashion Week

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

New York (CNN) — New York has been buzzing with star power as September kicked off with the US Open and MTV’s Video Music Awards, segueing neatly into New York Fashion Week, the first city to kick off fashion month.

Before the week officially began with Michael Kors on Thursday morning, Kristin Davis, Anna Sawai and Alexandra Daddario were seen arriving at Dior’s new four-story flagship to celebrate its opening. Elsewhere, Kirsten Dunst, Billy Murray and Gracie Abrams fêted filmmaker Sofia Coppola over an intimate dinner as she launched a new book with Chanel; while the Kering Foundation hosted its annual “Caring for Women” dinner, which was attended by the likes of Colman Domingo, Dakota Johnson and Julianne Moore.

Off-schedule, Ralph Lauren invited guests to the brand’s Upper East Side headquarters to present its newest collection, with Oprah Winfrey, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Chastain among those mingling in the front row. At Michael Kors, A-List guests including Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde, Leslie Bibb came out to show their support for the American designer, as well as a row of second-generation Hollywood royalty like Leni Klum, Ava Phillippe and Isan Elba.

As the week went on, Katie Holmes made an appearance at FForme; Paris Jackson arrived at Off-White; and Khaite drew a starry front row that included Aubrey Plaza, Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley. Jung Kook from BTS sent K-pop fans into a frenzy outside the Calvin Klein show; Elle Fanning, Charles Melton and Storm Reid chatted at Coach; and Cardi B traded court fashion for fur at Alexander Wang — with her mini-me, daughter Kulture, in tow. Another family affair happened at Luar, when Solange came to support her son, Julez Smith, who was walking in the show; Demi Lovato (in Luar’s double shades) and a rare appearance from Dennis Rodman rounded out the guest list.

Scroll to see who’s been out and about — and what they’ve been wearing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.