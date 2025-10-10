Want to move to Tuscany? This picturesque village is paying people $23,000 to move there

By Silvia Marchetti

(CNN) — With its hills, olive groves, and vineyards, Radicondoli looks like the image of Tuscany found on postcards.

But behind the stone walls and quiet streets, the small medieval village near Siena has been losing people for years.

Once home to around 3,000 residents, Radicondoli now counts just 966. About 100 of its 450 houses sit empty. Local officials are now trying to reverse that decline — with cash.

In 2023, Radicondoli launched a program offering up to 20,000 euros, or about $23,000, to anyone willing to buy and live in one of its vacant homes, along with an extra 6,000 euros in contributions towards expenses like heating and transport.

This year, the town expanded the plan. Instead of only helping buyers, it will now cover half of the first two years’ rent for new tenants through early 2026.

“The housing scheme, initially launched two years ago, is being boosted,” says mayor Francesco Guarguaglini, who is orginally from Radicondoli.

“We’ve earmarked over 400,000 euros ($465,000) this year to support new home purchases and rentals, alongside other key measures like financial aid to students, public transport commuters and green energy subscribers.”

‘Our homes have a value’

Guarguaglini says the approach sets Radicondoli apart from Italy’s better-known “one-euro home” programs.

“We distinguish ourselves from the sale of houses at one euro. Here, our homes have a value,” he says. “Sociality, hospitality and numerous cultural initiatives are the added value alongside the strategic location of the village.”

The empty homes, available for both rent and purchase, include one-bedroom apartments in the village’s historic center, as well as Tuscan farmhouses on the outskirts.

The historic center’s apartments tend to be smaller, cozy units with one or two bedrooms, while homes on the outskirts include spacious farmhouses surrounded by olive groves and vineyards.

Each comes with its own character, often featuring exposed beams, stone walls, or original artisan brickwork.

Prices start at around 50,000 euros for smaller units and climb to 100,000 euros or more for larger homes. Most are in reasonably good condition, the mayor says, but a few may need roughly 10,000 euros of renovation.

That means a buyer using the full 20,000-euro bonus could acquire a small apartment for roughly 30,000 euros or $35,000. Renters can also benefit. A 60- to 80-square-meter home that normally costs about 400 euros a month a month would drop to 200 euros under the subsidy.

There’s a catch, of course. To qualify, new residents must stay for at least 10 years if they buy a home, or four years if they rent.

Relics of the past

Radicondoli’s population began shrinking in the 1950s, when younger residents left for jobs in larger cities. Guarguaglini says about 15 elderly residents die each year while only about three babies are born.

The mayor hopes the new program will bring back some of the grandeur and vitality that the village was known for when it was a wool-production hub in the 14th century.

It still displays some of that history — a maze of arches and brownish-red stone dwellings sits alongside lavish palazzos that once belonged to wealthy wool merchants. Some locals still live in “tower-homes” embedded within the village walls, relics of its medieval past.

“Since we launched the scheme in 2023, we’ve funded 23 property sales and lured some 60 new residents, mostly Italians and a few foreigners including Belgians,” Guarguaglini says. “But we need to do more.” He hopes to raise the population to at least 1,000.

Those who plan to transform one of Radicondoli’s neglected homes into a holiday rental receive extra support from the municipality.

This includes financial aid for renovations and rental loans for tenants, helping make the village more attractive for entrepreneurs and seasonal tourism.

The municipality offers additional support for people who renovate neglected properties, including loans and aid for rental conversions.

International families setting up home in Radicondoli are eligible for university grants and school book vouchers, helping make the move easier for those with children.

Green village

Radicondoli lies about 40 minutes from Siena and over an hour from Florence. Though quieter than Tuscany’s tourist centers, it shares their appeal: wine, olive oil, and food.

Local specialties include the Cinta Senese cold cuts, ribollita soup, and handmade pici pasta with wild boar or porcini mushrooms.

The village also offers a range of cultural and outdoor activities. Residents and visitors can take guided tours of the historic center, explore artisan workshops, or attend folkloristic festivals and fairs throughout the year.

Nature lovers can enjoy trekking, cycling, and horseback-riding routes across the lush countryside. The Radicondoli Energy Museum, known as “Le Energie del Territorio,” highlights the area’s geothermal energy production.

“Our village is green, we use geothermal energy produced on our territory and get paid royalties by a national energy provider,” says Guarguaglini. “So, it is also quite a rich village, despite many people having fled.”

Would-be residents can browse listings on the town’s only real estate agency, VP Immobiliare, or national property sites such as idealista.it and immobiliare.it. Homes are also available in Belforte, a smaller district about 10 minutes away.

Among them is a 316-square-meter house with beam ceilings and brick walls listed for 72,000 euros, or roughly $84,000.

Belforte is even quieter than Radicondoli, but equally picturesque. Its residents live in stone houses connected by cobbled alleys, and the village maintains a small but lively community life with bars, a mini-market, and local restaurants.

In summer, the village occasionally hosts music concerts and huge sunset gatherings in the main piazza.

For more information and applications: https://wivoaradicondoli.it

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.