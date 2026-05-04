Look of the Week: Beyoncé brings Blue Ivy for the teen’s Met Gala debut

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — When Beyoncé was announced as a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, it signaled the end of her decade-long hiatus away from the annual Costume Institute fundraiser — which became a globally watched phenomenon in the 2010s thanks to appearances from superstars like her.

It wasn’t a surprise then that the singer arrived at the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a look that combined the illusion of a naked dress with an unfathomable number of crystals, a headpiece, and a feathered train that took six people to carry. After all, those are the hallmarks of a Beyoncé Met Gala look. What was more unexpected was her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, stepping out just behind her for her very first Met Gala appearance.

“It feels surreal because my daughter is here. She looks so beautiful. It’s incredible to share it with her. She is ready,” Beyoncé told Vogue on the red carpet. What she was looking forward to most: “Just experiencing this through the eyes of Blue.”

Throughout last year’s Cowboy Carter Tour, the teen shadowed her mom in looks coordinated for the shows, which, along with her sweet moments with younger sister Rumi, quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights.

But at the Met Gala, Blue Ivy charted her own path. Beyoncé’s showstopping ensemble, designed by Olivier Rousteing, who stepped down from Balmain last year, was quite literally an opulent skeleton — part armor, part gown, with ombre feathers trailing behind her. Next to her, Blue Ivy opted for crisp white Balenciaga, wearing a wide-lapeled bomber jacket over a corseted bubble-hemmed gown, along with a pair of shades. Beyoncé often relies on her longtime collaborators like Rousteing, and the garments came together with styling by Ty Hunter, who has worked with her since her Destiny’s Child days and appeared next to her on the red carpet. Blue Ivy is still stepping into her style, opting for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s new vision for Balenciaga.

The Carter family (yes, Jay-Z was there, too — in Louis Vuitton) were not the last to arrive, since that honor usually goes to Rihanna, who knows how to make the final entrance. But they did cap the night with a Big Moment, after a dizzying number of guest arrivals and interpretations all hoped to best interpret the theme “Fashion is Art.”

It was an open brief, and while there was plenty of Klimt-inspired gold, soft-hued Grecian draping and even a splash of “Judith-beheading-Holofernes” red (as interpreted by Lena Dunham), many celebrities chose to focus on the overarching theme throughout the exhibition of the interplay between the body and fashion as a form of art. And Rousteing has spent years creating sculptural tour costumes for the singer that do just that. At the Met Gala, her gown was about “celebrating what God gave you,” she explained on the red carpet — down to the last glittering finger bone.

The-CNN-Wire

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