They thought they had it all in Miami – then they moved to Italy

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our roundup of travel stories this week, America’s most underrated destinations, the world’s most dangerous bowl of soup, plus how two US families’ lives changed when they relocated from the States to Italy, Ireland and Germany.

Families who moved from the US to Europe

The Galella family had a “great” life in Miami running a successful renovation company, they tell CNN. But, feeling that something was missing, in 2024 the whole gang — Norma, Gaston, their two kids and their dog — packed up for Italy and rented a home in the coastal city of Rimini.

Although they’d lived most of their lives in the States, having both moved there from Argentina as youngsters, Norma and Gaston “never truly felt American,” they say.

Returning to the land of Gaston’s grandparents was “more like coming back home for us.” Two years on, Norma says, “we’re happier and more united.”

Colorado couple Geoffrey and Sarah were content with their lives in the Centennial State, until a combination of the political climate and Geoffrey losing his job as a software engineer made them reassess their goals.

First, they moved to a houseboat in Malahide, Ireland. Then when a baby came along, they returned a few years ago to a home on solid ground. Their new base is Breisach, Germany, close to the French border.

Surprisingly, their then three-year-old son found the move hardest, taking around five months to adjust to the change. To others wanting to relocate, Sarah has this advice: “Go try it out for a while. Make sure that you like it. Have a plan B.”

America the Beautiful

The European relocation dream is one thing, but most Americans will be in search of adventure closer to home this Memorial Day weekend with gas prices near all-time highs.

For inspiration, CNN has put together our list of 25 of the USA’s most underrated destinations, from the untamed expanses of the Pennsylvania Wilds to the blues bars and barbecue joints of Western Tennessee. Take a look to see if your favorite spots made the cut.

For seekers of sun and sand, coastal scientist Stephen P. Leatherman, better known as “Dr. Beach,” has just released his annual ranking of the United States’ best stretches of shorefront.

Beaches in Hawaii and Florida top the list for 2026, triumphing across criteria including clear waters and swimmability.

Local food specialities

If there’s one thing you’re likely to know about pufferfish, it’s that if it’s prepared wrong it can be lethal to eat.

However, at the many pufferfish restaurants in Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, the poison is safely removed and hungry customers are tucking in.

What can be trickier to remove is the stigma. Here’s what you need to know about the world’s most dangerous bowl of soup.

Rolexes are a national dish in Uganda, although these ones go in your mouth rather than on your wrist. They’re Indian-style chapati flatbreads topped with a thin omelet and vegetables, then rolled into a wrap. “Rolled eggs” became shortened to “rolex.”

This is a snack you want to make time for: Take a look here.

Ukraine has a thousands-year-long winemaking tradition, and now the country’s vintners are preserving the practice in the face of war.

“Our territory is super-unique,” says wine champion Sergiy Klimov. “We have black soils, limestone, volcanic soil and more than 400 grape varieties.”

Inside the ‘Brady Bunch’ house

The house used for exteriors on “The Brady Bunch” is allowing the public a rare opportunity to tour inside this summer, after the interiors were fully renovated to match the show’s set. Actor Christopher Knight — better known as “Peter Brady” — gives CNN’s Natasha Chen a personal look around.

In case you missed it

A sinkhole at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has been causing delays.

Watch here.

Thailand is cutting down on unruly tourists by tightening visa restrictions.

Travelers from dozens of countries are impacted, including the US.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer.

How well do you know the sights, snacks and traditions that define the season?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now weeks away.

But some fans are staying away from the matches in the United States.

The-CNN-Wire

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