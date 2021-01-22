Palm Springs International Film Festival to present Gary Oldman with the Chairman’s Award

Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival announced Gary Oldman is the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for his performance in "Mank."

"Gary Oldman gives another mesmerizing performance as Herman J. Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s 'Mank.' Oldman plays the role to perfection as the films follows the screenwriter’s journey while is co-writing the script for 'Citizen Kane,' said Harold Matzner. “We are delighted to recognize one of this generation’s greatest actors, Gary Oldman with this year’s Chairman’s Award.”

In "Mank," 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish "Citizen Kane." The Netflix film is directed by David Fincher and stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard and Charles Dance.

Oldman has been previously honored at the festival two times. In 2012, he received the International Star Award. In 2018, he was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award. During his acceptance speech at the 2018 PSIFF Award Gala, Oldman announced he had moved to Palm Springs.

Past recipients of the Chairman's Award include last year’s Academy Award winner for Best Actor, Joaquin Phoenix, along with Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, and Reese Witherspoon.

Oldman joins this year’s previously announced honoree Carey Mulligan (International Star Award).

With over 25 years as a worldwide presence in major motion pictures, Gary Oldman is also known to millions in his iconic roles from Darkest Hour, the Harry Potter films, the Batman films, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Immortal Beloved, JFK, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, Sid and Nancy, and Air Force One. His other film credits include The Contender, The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Book of Eli, Prick Up Your Ears, Rosencratz and Gildenstern are Dead, State of Grace, Romeo is Bleeding, True Romance, The Professional, The Fifth Element, Murder in the First, Lost in Space and The Scarlet Letter.

Oldman has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards (won 1), 4 British Academy Awards (won 3), the Emmy Award, the Golden Globe (winner), 2 SAG Awards (won 1), 5 British Independent Film Awards (won 1), 4 Empire Awards (won 3), 6 London Film Critic’s Awards (won 2), and countless additional Awards as an actor, screenwriter, and director.

This year's Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s great performances. Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees on February 11th and February 25th.

