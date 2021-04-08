2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival dates announced

Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will return on Thursday, January 6, 2022 through Monday, January 17, 2022.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Society announced that the Film Awards Gala will take place on January 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Film screenings will start on Friday, January 7 including the Opening Night presentation that evening and will conclude with Best of Fest on January 17.

Film Award Gala seats and tables and Festival passes will go on sale in August 1. For additional information visit www.psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256.

Visit our Film Festival section for more coverage

Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22-28, 2021, more details are expected to be unveiled later this month.

The 2021 Festival and Film Awards Gala did not take place as an in-person event due to the pandemic. Film Award honoree selections were announced to recognize this year’s great performances and Entertainment Tonight aired a tribute.

The 2021 honorees announced include Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), Daniel Kaluuya (International Star Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Spotlight Award, Actor), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award), Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award).

The Film Society also shared the best in cinema through virtual member and community programs