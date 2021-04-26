Palm Springs International Film Festival honorees shine at Academy Awards

Film Festival

All 11 honorees for the 2021 Palm Springs International Film Festival went on to receive Academy Award nominations, with the films they starred in receiving multiple award wins.

The 2021 Palm Springs International Film Awards Film Award honorees included:

Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor),

Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress),

Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award),

Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award),

Daniel Kaluuya (International Star Award, Actor),

Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress),

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Spotlight Award, Actor),

Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award),

Yuh-Jung Youn (Spotlight Award, Actress),

Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award).

Academy Award Winners:

Nomadland – 3 awards including Best Director Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award), Best Actress Frances McDormand and Best Picture;

The Father – 2 awards including Best Actor Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award) and Best Adapted Screenplay;

Judas and the Black Messiah – 2 awards including Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya (International Star Award, Actor) and Best Original Song;

Minari - Best Supporting Actress Yuh-Jung Youn (Spotlight Award, Actress);

Additional films that the festival honored that received awards include Mank (2), Promising Young Woman (1), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2) and Sound of Metal (2).

Palm Springs Short Fest also screened Best Animated Short If Anything Happens I Love You and Best Documentary Short Colette.

“The Palm Springs International Film Awards has a responsibility to select honorees that will go on to receive Academy Award nominations and recognize the films that will be Academy Award winners. We certainly did that this year!" said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is set to return on Thursday, January 6, 2022 through Monday, January 17, 2022. The Film Awards Gala will take place on January 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Film Award Gala seats and tables and Festival passes will go on sale in August 1. For additional information visit www.psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256.

