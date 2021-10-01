Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination

Film Festival

The official COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival have been released, showing proof of vaccination will be required to enter the festival.

"The 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival will require all attendees (pass holders and ticket holders), volunteers, staff, guests, sponsors, media, and vendors to show valid proof of full vaccination in order to enter Festival venues and events," reads an announcement by PSIFF officials.

Officials said there will be no exceptions to this policy.

The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be in full effect beginning October 4, 2021, to incorporate Member Screenings and Community Events.

The Palm Springs Film Society will continue to require masks at all member and community events, continue cleaning and safety procedures at venues and the office, and ask volunteers, staff, and attendees to remain home with any indication of illness.

For more information on COVID protocols for film society events and PSIFF 2022 please visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/film-festival-2022.

The 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from Jan. 6, 2022/ through Jan. 17, 2022.

Film screenings will start on Friday, January 7 including the Opening Night presentation that evening and will conclude with Best of Fest on January 17.

