Jessica Chastain to receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Jessica Chastain will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

"In 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye,' Jessica Chastain brilliantly portrays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in a story that chronicles her singular life and style,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “Jessica once again showcases both her acting and singing talents, embracing the makeup, hairstyles, and fashion of Tammy Faye. For her outstanding Oscar-worthy performance, it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress to Jessica Chastain.”

The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 17, 2022. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.“

Chastain was previously honored at the Film Awards with the Chairman’s Award (2018) and Spotlight Award (2012).

Past winners of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress include Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

Chastain joins this year’s previously announced honorees Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

The Searchlight Pictures film stars Chastain, who also served as a producer, alongside Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio, and is directed by Michael Showalter.

Actress and producer Jessica Chastain is a two-time Academy Award nominee and has received numerous global nominations and accolades for her work from the LA Film Critics, British Academy of Film and TV, Broadcast Film Critics, HFPA, National Board of Review, Screen Actors Guild, Film Independent and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, to name a few.

Her film credits include The Help, Zero Dark 30, Tree of Life, Interstellar, Molly’s Game, Miss Sloane, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, The Debt, Take Shelter, Lawless, Miss Julie, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Woman Walks Ahead, A Most Violent Year, It Chapter 2, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and the HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage. Her upcoming projects include The 355, The Good Nurse, The Forgiven, and George & Tammy.