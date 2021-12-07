2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival line-up released

The 33rd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) released its line-up of films that will be screened.

The festival will screen 129 films from 70 countries, including 32 premieres (4 World, 7 North American, 2 International and 19 U.S.) from January 6-17, 2022.

The line-up includes Talking Pictures, International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions, New Voices New Visions, Modern Masters, Queer Cinema, Cine Latino, True Stories, World Cinema Now, and more.

"We are thrilled to be back in-theatres with an amazing line-up of films this year,” said PSIFF Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “It’s an especially crucial moment to celebrate international cinema and the shared experience of watching films together. We have such an incredible line-up this year from major studio films, brilliant international titles and local favorites. We hope the films this year will make you laugh, cry and rejoice for the return of the festival. “

For tickets, the film schedule and more information, visit www.psfilmfest.org.

OPENING AND CLOSING SCREENINGS

PSIFF will open with the documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over on Friday, January 7. In this sparkling portrait of incomparable recording artist Dionne Warwick, the film follows her humble roots singing in New Jersey church choirs to international superstardom tracing her six decades in the business as a trailblazer, activist and true living legend. IHG Hotels and Resorts is the Opening Night sponsor.

The festival will close with The Duke on Sunday, January 16. The Sony Pictures Classics film stars Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Fionn Whitehead, Matthew Goode, and Anna Maxwell Martin. ​​The film is a warm and witty telling of taxi driver and working-class hero Kempton Bunton, who robbed the National Gallery in London in 1961 (and remains the only person to ever do so) in a brazen effort to advocate for elderly care.

Juried awards for films in-competition will be announced Saturday, January 15 for seven categories, including the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions program; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Local Jury Award for a film that promotes understanding and acceptance between people; Young Cineastes Award for a film chosen by our Youth Jury; and the Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award for a film that is successful in bringing the people of our world closer together.

LOCAL SPOTLIGHT

These films have been selected as part of the Local Spotlight program highlighting films from the Coachella Valley.

Desert X 2021 – The Film (USA/Ghana/Germany/Mexico/Saudi Arabia/Colombia/UK/Guatemala),

Director Dylan Robertson

Director Dylan Robertson Invisible Valley (USA), Director Aaron Maurer

Miracle in the Desert: The Rise and Fall of the Salton Sea (USA), Director Greg Bassenian

My Name Is Lopez (USA), Director P. David Ebersole, Todd Hughes

Pepe Serna: Life is Art (USA), Director Luis Reyes (World Premiere)

AWARDS BUZZ – BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM SUBMISSIONS

This section is selected by Festival programmers as the strongest entries in this year’s Academy Awards® race and will screen 36 official submissions from the Best International Feature Film category. A special jury of international film critics will review these films to present the FIPRESCI Award for Best International Feature Film Film of the Year, as well as Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay in this category.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania), Director Radu Jude

Brighton 4th (Georgia), Director Levan Koguashvili

Casablanca Beats (Morocco), Director Nabil Ayouch

Clara Sola (Costa Rica), Director Nathalie Alvárez Mesén

Compartment No. 6 (Finland), Director Juho Kuosmanen

Costa Brava, Lebanon (Lebanon), Director Mounia Akl

Drive My Car (Japan), Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Drunken Birds (Canada), Director Ivan Grbovic

Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Director Ryoo Seung-wan

The Falls (Taiwan), Director Chung Mong-hong (U.S. Premiere)

Fear (Bulgaria), Director Ivaylo Hristov

Flee (Denmark), Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen

The Good Boss (Spain), Director Fernando León de Aranoa

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia), Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed

Great Freedom (Austria), Director Sebastian Meise

The Hand of God (Italy), Director Paolo Sorrentino

A Hero (Iran), Director Asghar Farhadi

Hive (Kosovo), Director Blerta Basholli

I’m Your Man (Germany), Director Maria Schrader

Lamb (Iceland) Director Vladimar Jóhannsson

Leave No Traces (Poland), Director Jan P. Matuszyński

Let It Be Morning (Israel), Director Eran Kolirin

Lingui, the Sacred Bonds (Chad), Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Memoria (Colombia), Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Olga (Switzerland), Director Elie Grappe

On the Water (Estonia), Director Peeter Simm (International Premiere)

Playground (Belgium), Director Laura Wandel (U.S. Premiere)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico), Director Tatiana Huezo

Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh), Director Abdullah Mohammad Saad (U.S. Premiere)

Shambala (Kyrgyzstan), Director Artykpai Suyundukov

Tigers (Sweden), Director Ronnie Sandahl (North American Premiere)

Titane (France), Director Julia Ducournau

Unclenching the Fists (Russia), Director Kira Kovalenko

The Worst Person in the World (Norway), Director Joachim Trier

Yuni (Indonesia), Director Kamila Andini

Zátopek (Czech Republic), Director David Ondříček (North American Premiere)

TALKING PICTURES & BOOK TO SCREEN

The Talking Pictures program includes in-depth discussions with directors, writers and actors from the year’s top titles. The following films selected for this year’s program with guests attending are:

Jockey (USA)with actor Clifton Collins, Jr. and Molly Parker

The Power of the Dog (Australia/New Zealand/UK/USA/Canada) with director Jane Campion

Respect (USA) with actress Jennifer Hudson

Spencer (UK/Germany) with actress Kristen Stewart

The Tender Bar (USA)with screenwriter William Monahan

Tick, Tick...Boom! (USA)with actor Andrew Garfield

MODERN MASTERS

New films, classic auteurs.

Benediction (UK/USA), Director Terence Davies (U.S. Premiere)

One Second (China), Director Zhang Yimou

The Pact (Denmark), Director Bille August

Parallel Mothers (Spain), Director Pedro Almodóvar

Petite Maman (France), Director Céline Sciamma

The Story of My Wife (Hungary/Germany/Italy/France), Director Ildikó Enyedi (U.S. Premiere)

The Survivor (USA/Canada/Hungary), Director Barry Levinson (U.S. Premiere)

NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS

Unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors.

The Fallout (USA), Director Megan Park

Farha (Jordan/Sweden, Saudi Arabia), Director Darin J. Sallam (U.S. Premiere)

Happening (France), Director Audrey Diwan

Out of Sync (Spain/Lithuania/France), Director Juanjo Giménez (U.S. Premiere)

Paka (River of Blood) (India), Director Nithin Lukose (U.S. Premiere)

Queen of Glory (USA), Director Nana Mensah

Small Body (Italy/France/Slovenia), Director Laura Samani (U.S. Premiere)

Tug of War (Tanzania/South Africa/Germany/Qatar), Director Amil Shivji (U.S. Premiere)

Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Director Bretten Hannam

TRUE STORIES

Non-fiction filmmaking at its most urgent and illuminating.

7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Director Víctor Escribano (U.S. Premiere)

The Automat (USA), Director Lisa Hurwitz

Blind Ambition (Australia/Zimbabwe), Director Robert Coe, Warwick Ross

The Caviar Connection (France), Director Benoît Bringer

Daughter of a Lost Bird (USA), Director Brooke Pepion Swaney

The First 54 Years (Israel/France/Finland/Germany), Director Avi Mograbi

Gemmel & Tim (USA), Director Michiel Thomas

Hold Your Fire (USA), Director Stefan Forbes

The Jump (Lithuania/Latvia/France/Germany/USA), Director Giedrė Žickytė

Messwood (USA), Director Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein

Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Director Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan

Radiograph of a Family (Iran/Switzerland/Norway), Director Firouzeh Khosrovani

Three Minutes – A Lengthening (Netherlands/UK), Director Bianca Stigter

Utica: The Last Refuge (USA), Director Loch Phillipps (World Premiere)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA),Director Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

CINE LATINO

Latin American/Latinx Stories

The Best Families (Peru/Colombia), Director Javier Fuentes-León

The Box (USA/Mexico), Director Lorenzo Vigas (U.S. Premiere/unconfirmed)

Medusa (Brazil/USA), Director Anita Rocha da Silveria

My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile), Director Claudia Huaiquimilla

The Other Tom (Mexico/USA), Director Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo

Sundown (Mexico/France/Sweden), Director Michel Franco

QUEER CINEMA TODAY & THE GAYLA

Poignant, heartfelt and insightful stories from the LGBTQ community.

Gayla! screening – Boulevard! A Hollywood Story (USA), Director Jeffrey Schwarz●

Love, Spells and All That (Turkey/Germany), Director Ümit Ünal

Moneyboys (Austria/Taiwan/France/Belgium), Director C.B. Yi

No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics (USA), Director Vivian Kleiman

The Swimmer (Israel), Director Adam Kalderon (U.S. Premiere)

Gayla! screening - Sweetheart (UK), Director Marley Morrison

Valentina (Brazil), Director Cássio Pereira dos Santos

SOUNDTRACK - MUSIC ON FILM

Bernstein’s Wall (USA), Director Douglas Tirola

Born in Chicago (USA), Director Bob Sarles, John Anderson

Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music (USA), Director T.J. Parsell

Jazz Fest (USA), Director Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern (World Premiere)

Oscar Peterson: Black + White (Canada), Director Barry Avrich (U.S. Premiere)

THE BIG SCREEN - MOVIES CELEBRATING MOVIES

Alien on Stage (UK), Director Danielle Kummer, Lucy Harvey

Claydream (USA), Director Marq Evans

Exposing Muybridge (USA/UK), Director Marc Shaffer

Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen (USA), Director Daniel Raim (World Premiere)

Last Film Show (India/France/USA), Director Pan Nalin

The Story of Film: A New Generation (UK), Director Mark Cousins

WORLD CINEMA NOW

Travel the world without leaving your seat.