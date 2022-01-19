33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival award winners announced

The 33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) announced this year’s juried award winners today.

The festival, which was scheduled from January 6-17, 2022, was canceled based on the rise of Omicron COVID cases. The festival had planned to screen 127 films from 70 countries.

At this time Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled to return June 21-27, 2022. The Palm Springs. International Film Festival and Film Awards will return to an in-person event in January 2023.

The jury award categories included the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar®Submissions program; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Local Jury Award for the film which promoted understanding and acceptance between people; and finally, the MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award, presented by MOZAIK Philanthropy, which celebrates courageous independent cinema where viewers find inspiration and solidarity in the universality of human experience, and, in turn, are moved to take meaningful action to address some of the greatest global struggles of our time.

Highlights include:

Prayers For the Stolen Receives FIPRESCI and Ibero-American Award Prizes;

A Hero Receives FIPRESCI Actor & Screenplay Prizes and MOZAIK Bridging The Borders Award;

Titane Receives FIPRESCI Actress Prize; Flee Receives Documentary Award;

Happening Receives New Voices New Visions Award

FIPRESCI PRIZE

A special jury of international film critics reviewed 36 of the 93 official submissions for the Academy Awards® International Feature Film category that were selected to screen at this year’s Festival. The films in competition were as follows:

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania), Directed by Radu Jude

Brighton 4th (Georgia), Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Casablanca Beats (Morocco), Directed by Nabil Ayouch

Clara Sola (Costa Rica), Directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

Compartment No. 6 (Finland), Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Costa Brava, Lebanon (Lebanon), Directed by Mounia Akl

Drive My Car (Japan), Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Drunken Birds (Canada), Directed by Ivan Grbovic

Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

The Falls (Taiwan), Directed by Chung Mong-hong

Fear (Bulgaria), Directed by Ivaylo Hristov

Flee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

The Good Boss (Spain), Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia), Directed by Khadar Ayderus Ahmed

Great Freedom (Austria), Directed by Sebastian Meise

The Hand of God (Italy), Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

A Hero (Iran), Directed by Asghar Farhadi

Hive (Kosovo), Directed by Blerta Basholli

I’m Your Man (Germany), Directed by Maria Schrader

Lamb (Iceland), Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson

Leave No Traces (Poland), Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Let It Be Morning (Israel), Directed by Eran Kolirin

Lingui, the Sacred Bonds (Chad), Directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Memoria (Colombia), Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Olga (Switzerland), Directed by Elie Grappe

On the Water (Estonia), Directed by Peeter Simm

Playground (Belgium), Directed by Laura Wandel

Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo

Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh), Directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Shambala (Kyrgyzstan), Directed by Artykpai Suyundukov

Tigers (Sweden), Directed by Ronnie Sandahl

Titane (France), Directed by Julia Ducournau

Unclenching the Fists (Russia), Directed by Kira Kovalenko

The Worst Person in the World (Norway), Directed by Joachim Trier

Yuni (Indonesia), Directed by Kamila Andini

Zátopek (Czech Republic), Directed by David Ondříček

Awards are presented to the Best International Feature Film, as well as Best Actor and Actress in an International Feature Film, and Best International Screenplay.

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film: Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo

Jury Statement: For a miraculously vivid portrayal of girlhood under siege told with visual exuberance and powerful intimacy from the ensemble cast, the jury awards the Best Picture Prize to Tatiana Huezo’s Prayers for the Stolen.

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor in an International Feature Film: Amir Jadidi from A Hero (Iran)

Jury Statement: Playing a humble father caught between his desire for freedom and external influences eager to exploit his good deed in a story ridden with moral ambiguity, the jury awards the Best Actor Prize to Amir Jadidi for A Hero.

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actress in an International Feature Film: Agathe Rousselle from Titane (France)

Jury Statement: For her audacious and earthy physical performance that expresses a deep sense of yearning and rage, the jury awards Agathe Rousselle in Titane the Best Actress Prize.

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay: A Hero (Iran), Screenwriter Asghar Farhadi

Jury Statement: A brilliant and cleverly conceived screenplay, which draws us into the story with ambivalent feelings of both contempt and compassion. A Hero is set in Iran and spoken in Persian, but the situation it portrays and the characters involved, are universal.

The FIPRESCI jury members were Carlos Aguilar (Film Critic, LAFCA/NSFC), Adriana Fernández (Film Critic, Reforma Newspaper/El Heraldo Radio/ADN40 TV), Justine Smith (Screen Editor, Cult MTL).

BEST DOCUMENTARY AWARD

The Documentary Award is presented to the director for the most compelling non-fiction filmmaking from among those selected to screen at the festival. The films in competition were as follows:

The Automat (USA), Directed by Lisa Hurwitz

The Caviar Connection (France), Directed by Benoît Bringer

Exposing Muybridge (USA/UK), Directed by Marc Shaffer

The First 54 Years (Israel/France/Finland/Germany), Directed by Avi Mograbi

Flee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Gemmel & Tim (USA), Directed by Michiel Thomas

Hold Your Fire (USA), Directed by Stefan Forbes

Messwood (USA), Directed by Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

Best Documentary Award: Flee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Jury Statement: Through evocative animation, Jonas Poher Rasumssen takes us on the harrowing and emotional journey of his friend Amin Nawabi — a Denmark-residing refugee from Afghanistan on the cusp of marrying the man he loves — and makes it intimately relatable. Palm Springs IFF is pleased to honor powerful stories that speak to the experiences of so many around the world whose stories are too often silenced, and to honor the filmmakers who bring them into our lives and onto our screens.

Best Documentary Special Mention: The Caviar Connection (France), Directed by Benoît Bringer The films were juried by Jordan Crucchiola (Writer/Producer, The Whole Movie Podcast), Adam Miller (Festival Coordinator/Senior Programmer, Big Sky Documentary Film Festival), and Lauren Wissot (Film Critic/Contributing Editor, Filmmaker Magazine).

NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS AWARD

The New Voices New Visions Award focuses on films that the festival programming team felt represent the most distinctive new directors who have emerged in the last year. Each of the following nine films in competition represents the filmmaker’s debut or second feature:

The Fallout (USA), Directed by Megan Park

Farha (Jordan/Sweden/Saudi Arabia), Directed by Darin J. Sallam

Happening (France), Directed by Audrey Diwan

Out of Sync (Spain/Lithuania/France), Directed by Juanjo Giménez

Paka (River of Blood) (India), Directed by Nithin Lukose

Queen of Glory (USA), Directed by Nana Mensah

Small Body (Italy/France/Slovenia), Directed by Laura Samani

Tug of War (Tanzania/South Africa/Germany/Qatar), Directed by Amil Shivji

Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Directed by Bretten Hannam

New Voices New Visions Award: Happening (France), Directed by Audrey Diwan

Jury Statement: The jury awards Happening for its visceral, unflinching depiction of both the physical horror of unsanctioned abortions as well as the social terrors that surround such decisions which remain as timely in the twentieth-century U.S. as they did in 1960s France. With a fearless central performance by Anamaria Vartolomei, filmmaker Audrey Diwan has crafted a wholly empathetic portrait of a young woman constricted not so much by her options but by the sheer lack of them.

New Voices New Visions Special Mention: Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Directed by Bretten Hannam The films were juried by Manuel Betancourt (Culture/Film Writer), Trey Shields (Senior Programmer, Philadelphia Film Festival & Film Society), Rebecca Sun (Senior Editor, The Hollywood Reporter).

IBERO-AMERICAN AWARD

The Ibero-American Award is presented to the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal selected to screen at the festival. The award aims to highlight the creativity seen in modern Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American films. The films in competition were as follows:

7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Directed by Víctor Escribano

The Best Families (Peru/Colombia), Directed by Javier Fuentes-León

The Box (USA/Mexico), Directed by Lorenzo Vigas

Clara Sola (Costa Rica), Directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

Medusa (Brazil/USA), Directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira

My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile), Directed by Claudia Huaiquimilla

The Other Tom (Mexico/USA), Directed by Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo

Out of Sync (Spain/Lithuania/France), Directed by Juanjo Giménez

Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo

Sundown (Mexico/France/Sweden), Directed by Michel Franco

Valentina (Brazil), Directed by Cássio Pereira dos Santos

Ibero-American Award: Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo

Jury Statement: Prayers For the Stolen—a beautifully shot and told story about girls living in a rural mountain town in Mexico and trying to coexist with the ever-present and ever-menacing drug cartels. This impossible to forget film shines a light on how endangered and dispensable girls and women can be and yet, paradoxically, how powerful and resilient they must be. It’s also a deeply felt reminder that the things we consume in one part of the world can take a very heavy toll on people many thousands of miles away.

Ibero-American Special Mention: Medusa (Brazil/USA), Directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira and 7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Directed by Víctor Escribano The films were judged by Diana Cadavid (Artistic Director, Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival/Festival Internacional de Cine de Cali) and Monica Trasandes (Director of Spanish-Language/Latinx Media & Representation, GLAAD).

LOCAL JURY AWARD

The Local Jury Award is presented to the film, which promotes understanding and acceptance between people. The films in competition were as follows:

Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Directed by Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan

Neighbours (Switzerland/France), Directed by Mano Khalil

Utica: The Last Refuge (USA), Directed by Loch Phillipps

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

Local Jury Award: Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Jury Statement: For its ability to bring together a variety of styles that made for the most creative type of audience pleaser as well as a good critical film, the Local Jury has selected a film that is both historically compelling and humorous, a testament to basic humanity and caring for your neighbor especially in difficult times.

Local Jury Special Mention: Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Directed by Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan The films were judged by Deborah Glickman (Business Advocate, City of Palm Desert), Dr. Joseph Palacios (Sociologist, College of the Desert), and Xochitl Peña (Outreach Specialist, The Desert Water Agency).

YOUNG CINEASTES AWARD

The Young Cineastes Award jury is comprised of local greater Palm Springs area students who not only have shown talent and aspirations for making films but a sincere passion for watching and learning more about cinema and life at every moment possible. The films in competition were as follows:

Any Day Now (Finland), Directed by Hamy Ramezan

The Crossing (France/Czech Republic/Germany), Directed by Florence Miailhe

Messwood (USA), Directed by Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein

My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile), Directed by Claudia Huaiquimilla

Olga (Switzerland), Directed by Elie Grappe

Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo

Valentina (Brazil), Directed by Cássio Pereira dos Santos

Yuni (Indonesia), Directed by Kamila Andini

Young Cineastes Award: Yuni (Indonesia), Directed by Kamila Andini

Special Mention: Any Day Now (Finland), Directed by Hamy Ramezan The films were judged by students Ella Fitzpatrick (junior at Xavier College Preparatory High School), Hector Gonzales (senior at Cathedral City High School), Flynn Hanrahan (senior at La Quinta High School), Danica Palmersheim (senior at Cathedral City High School), Haven Reyna (senior at Twentynine Palms High School), Will Riordan (junior at Palm Desert High School).

THE MOZAIK BRIDGING THE BORDERS AWARD

At a time when physical, religious, racial, cultural, and economic borders divide the population of our planet, efforts to bridge those borders should be appreciated. In that spirit, Cinema Without Borders presents the MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award to a film that is most successful in bridging and connecting the people of our world closer together. The winner of the 2022 MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award presented by Cinema Without Borders and sponsored by MOZAIK Philanthropy will receive a cash award of $2,500. The films in competition were as follows:

Any Day Now (Finland), Directed by Hamy Ramezan

Fear (Bulgaria), Directed by Ivaylo Hristov

The First 54 Years (Israel/France/Finland/Germany), Directed by Avi Mograbi

Flee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

A Hero (Iran), Directed by Asghar Farhadi

Utica: The Last Refuge (USA), Directed by Loch Phillipps

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award: A Hero (Iran), Director Asghar Farhadi.

Jury Statement: Winner of the MOZAIK Bridging The Borders Award is A Hero, directed by Asghar Farhadi. Behind some of the most celebrated international titles of the decade, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman PSIFF 2017, A Separation PSIFF 2012) is renowned for weaving thought-provoking and thrilling familial mysteries. His latest follows the amiable and scheming Rahim Soltani (the phenomenal Amir Jadidi) on a temporary prison leave, desperate to settle a years-old debt that has brought shame upon himself and his family. When Soltani jumps at a chance for redemption, built on a dubious act, he sparks a national publicity storm that brings him fame and a shot at a better future. Taut with suspense, this captivating morality play continually contorts the mystery of Farhadi’s compelling characters with each furtive glance, passing comment and questionable act.

MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Special Mentions: Fear (Bulgaria), Directed by Ivaylo Hristov and Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler The films were juried by Alka Sadat (Afghan Filmmaker and Activist), Jan Cvitkovič (Slovenian Filmmaker), Hassan Gholizadeh (Iranian Director of Cinematography and Filmmaker), Keely Badger (Social Activist and Executive Director MOZAIK Philanthropy, Bridging the Borders Award Sponsor), Susan Morgan Cooper (American Documentary Filmmaker and Social Activist), Marcy Garriott (American Filmmaker & Activist), Bambadjan Bamba (Award Winning Actor, Filmmaker & Activist), and Bijan Tehrani (Iranian/American Filmmaker & Editor in Chief of Cinema Without Borders, Head of the Jury).

The complete list of award winners are:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the YearPrayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature FilmAmir Jadidi from A Hero (Iran)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature FilmAgathe Rousselle from Titane (France/Belgium)

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay:A Hero (Iran), Screenwriter Asghar Farhadi

Best Documentary AwardFlee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Special Mention: The Caviar Connection (France), Directed by Benoît Bringer



New Voices/New Visions AwardHappening (France), Directed by Audrey Diwan

Special Mention: Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Directed by Bretten Hannam

Ibero-American AwardPrayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo

Special Mention: Medusa (Brazil/USA), Directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira and 7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Directed by Víctor Escribano

Local Jury AwardEscape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Special Mention: Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Directed by Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan

Young Cineastes AwardYuni (Indonesia), Directed by Kamila Andini

Special Mention: Any Day Now (Finland), Directed by Hamy Ramezan

MOZAIK Bridging the Borders AwardA Hero (Iran), Director Asghar Farhadi

Special Mentions: Fear (Bulgaria), Directed by Ivaylo Hristov and Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler