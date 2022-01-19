33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival award winners announced
The 33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) announced this year’s juried award winners today.
The festival, which was scheduled from January 6-17, 2022, was canceled based on the rise of Omicron COVID cases. The festival had planned to screen 127 films from 70 countries.
More: Lady Gaga celebrates Palm Springs Film Award recognition
At this time Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled to return June 21-27, 2022. The Palm Springs. International Film Festival and Film Awards will return to an in-person event in January 2023.
Check Out Our Film Festival Page for Continuing Coverage
The jury award categories included the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar®Submissions program; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Local Jury Award for the film which promoted understanding and acceptance between people; and finally, the MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award, presented by MOZAIK Philanthropy, which celebrates courageous independent cinema where viewers find inspiration and solidarity in the universality of human experience, and, in turn, are moved to take meaningful action to address some of the greatest global struggles of our time.
Highlights include:
- Prayers For the Stolen Receives FIPRESCI and Ibero-American Award Prizes;
- A Hero Receives FIPRESCI Actor & Screenplay Prizes and MOZAIK Bridging The Borders Award;
- Titane Receives FIPRESCI Actress Prize; Flee Receives Documentary Award;
- Happening Receives New Voices New Visions Award
FIPRESCI PRIZE
A special jury of international film critics reviewed 36 of the 93 official submissions for the Academy Awards® International Feature Film category that were selected to screen at this year’s Festival. The films in competition were as follows:
- Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania), Directed by Radu Jude
- Brighton 4th (Georgia), Directed by Levan Koguashvili
- Casablanca Beats (Morocco), Directed by Nabil Ayouch
- Clara Sola (Costa Rica), Directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland), Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
- Costa Brava, Lebanon (Lebanon), Directed by Mounia Akl
- Drive My Car (Japan), Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Drunken Birds (Canada), Directed by Ivan Grbovic
- Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
- The Falls (Taiwan), Directed by Chung Mong-hong
- Fear (Bulgaria), Directed by Ivaylo Hristov
- Flee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- The Good Boss (Spain), Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa
- The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia), Directed by Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
- Great Freedom (Austria), Directed by Sebastian Meise
- The Hand of God (Italy), Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
- A Hero (Iran), Directed by Asghar Farhadi
- Hive (Kosovo), Directed by Blerta Basholli
- I’m Your Man (Germany), Directed by Maria Schrader
- Lamb (Iceland), Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson
- Leave No Traces (Poland), Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
- Let It Be Morning (Israel), Directed by Eran Kolirin
- Lingui, the Sacred Bonds (Chad), Directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
- Memoria (Colombia), Directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul
- Olga (Switzerland), Directed by Elie Grappe
- On the Water (Estonia), Directed by Peeter Simm
- Playground (Belgium), Directed by Laura Wandel
- Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo
- Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh), Directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad
- Shambala (Kyrgyzstan), Directed by Artykpai Suyundukov
- Tigers (Sweden), Directed by Ronnie Sandahl
- Titane (France), Directed by Julia Ducournau
- Unclenching the Fists (Russia), Directed by Kira Kovalenko
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway), Directed by Joachim Trier
- Yuni (Indonesia), Directed by Kamila Andini
- Zátopek (Czech Republic), Directed by David Ondříček
Awards are presented to the Best International Feature Film, as well as Best Actor and Actress in an International Feature Film, and Best International Screenplay.
FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film: Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo
Jury Statement: For a miraculously vivid portrayal of girlhood under siege told with visual exuberance and powerful intimacy from the ensemble cast, the jury awards the Best Picture Prize to Tatiana Huezo’s Prayers for the Stolen.
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor in an International Feature Film: Amir Jadidi from A Hero (Iran)
Jury Statement: Playing a humble father caught between his desire for freedom and external influences eager to exploit his good deed in a story ridden with moral ambiguity, the jury awards the Best Actor Prize to Amir Jadidi for A Hero.
FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actress in an International Feature Film: Agathe Rousselle from Titane (France)
Jury Statement: For her audacious and earthy physical performance that expresses a deep sense of yearning and rage, the jury awards Agathe Rousselle in Titane the Best Actress Prize.
FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay: A Hero (Iran), Screenwriter Asghar Farhadi
Jury Statement: A brilliant and cleverly conceived screenplay, which draws us into the story with ambivalent feelings of both contempt and compassion. A Hero is set in Iran and spoken in Persian, but the situation it portrays and the characters involved, are universal.
The FIPRESCI jury members were Carlos Aguilar (Film Critic, LAFCA/NSFC), Adriana Fernández (Film Critic, Reforma Newspaper/El Heraldo Radio/ADN40 TV), Justine Smith (Screen Editor, Cult MTL).
BEST DOCUMENTARY AWARD
The Documentary Award is presented to the director for the most compelling non-fiction filmmaking from among those selected to screen at the festival. The films in competition were as follows:
- The Automat (USA), Directed by Lisa Hurwitz
- The Caviar Connection (France), Directed by Benoît Bringer
- Exposing Muybridge (USA/UK), Directed by Marc Shaffer
- The First 54 Years (Israel/France/Finland/Germany), Directed by Avi Mograbi
- Flee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- Gemmel & Tim (USA), Directed by Michiel Thomas
- Hold Your Fire (USA), Directed by Stefan Forbes
- Messwood (USA), Directed by Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler
Best Documentary Award: Flee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Jury Statement: Through evocative animation, Jonas Poher Rasumssen takes us on the harrowing and emotional journey of his friend Amin Nawabi — a Denmark-residing refugee from Afghanistan on the cusp of marrying the man he loves — and makes it intimately relatable. Palm Springs IFF is pleased to honor powerful stories that speak to the experiences of so many around the world whose stories are too often silenced, and to honor the filmmakers who bring them into our lives and onto our screens.
Best Documentary Special Mention: The Caviar Connection (France), Directed by Benoît Bringer The films were juried by Jordan Crucchiola (Writer/Producer, The Whole Movie Podcast), Adam Miller (Festival Coordinator/Senior Programmer, Big Sky Documentary Film Festival), and Lauren Wissot (Film Critic/Contributing Editor, Filmmaker Magazine).
NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS AWARD
The New Voices New Visions Award focuses on films that the festival programming team felt represent the most distinctive new directors who have emerged in the last year. Each of the following nine films in competition represents the filmmaker’s debut or second feature:
- The Fallout (USA), Directed by Megan Park
- Farha (Jordan/Sweden/Saudi Arabia), Directed by Darin J. Sallam
- Happening (France), Directed by Audrey Diwan
- Out of Sync (Spain/Lithuania/France), Directed by Juanjo Giménez
- Paka (River of Blood) (India), Directed by Nithin Lukose
- Queen of Glory (USA), Directed by Nana Mensah
- Small Body (Italy/France/Slovenia), Directed by Laura Samani
- Tug of War (Tanzania/South Africa/Germany/Qatar), Directed by Amil Shivji
- Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Directed by Bretten Hannam
New Voices New Visions Award: Happening (France), Directed by Audrey Diwan
Jury Statement: The jury awards Happening for its visceral, unflinching depiction of both the physical horror of unsanctioned abortions as well as the social terrors that surround such decisions which remain as timely in the twentieth-century U.S. as they did in 1960s France. With a fearless central performance by Anamaria Vartolomei, filmmaker Audrey Diwan has crafted a wholly empathetic portrait of a young woman constricted not so much by her options but by the sheer lack of them.
New Voices New Visions Special Mention: Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Directed by Bretten Hannam The films were juried by Manuel Betancourt (Culture/Film Writer), Trey Shields (Senior Programmer, Philadelphia Film Festival & Film Society), Rebecca Sun (Senior Editor, The Hollywood Reporter).
IBERO-AMERICAN AWARD
The Ibero-American Award is presented to the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal selected to screen at the festival. The award aims to highlight the creativity seen in modern Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American films. The films in competition were as follows:
- 7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Directed by Víctor Escribano
- The Best Families (Peru/Colombia), Directed by Javier Fuentes-León
- The Box (USA/Mexico), Directed by Lorenzo Vigas
- Clara Sola (Costa Rica), Directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén
- Medusa (Brazil/USA), Directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira
- My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile), Directed by Claudia Huaiquimilla
- The Other Tom (Mexico/USA), Directed by Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo
- Out of Sync (Spain/Lithuania/France), Directed by Juanjo Giménez
- Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo
- Sundown (Mexico/France/Sweden), Directed by Michel Franco
- Valentina (Brazil), Directed by Cássio Pereira dos Santos
Ibero-American Award: Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo
Jury Statement: Prayers For the Stolen—a beautifully shot and told story about girls living in a rural mountain town in Mexico and trying to coexist with the ever-present and ever-menacing drug cartels. This impossible to forget film shines a light on how endangered and dispensable girls and women can be and yet, paradoxically, how powerful and resilient they must be. It’s also a deeply felt reminder that the things we consume in one part of the world can take a very heavy toll on people many thousands of miles away.
Ibero-American Special Mention: Medusa (Brazil/USA), Directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira and 7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Directed by Víctor Escribano The films were judged by Diana Cadavid (Artistic Director, Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival/Festival Internacional de Cine de Cali) and Monica Trasandes (Director of Spanish-Language/Latinx Media & Representation, GLAAD).
LOCAL JURY AWARD
The Local Jury Award is presented to the film, which promotes understanding and acceptance between people. The films in competition were as follows:
- Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
- Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Directed by Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan
- Neighbours (Switzerland/France), Directed by Mano Khalil
- Utica: The Last Refuge (USA), Directed by Loch Phillipps
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler
Local Jury Award: Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Jury Statement: For its ability to bring together a variety of styles that made for the most creative type of audience pleaser as well as a good critical film, the Local Jury has selected a film that is both historically compelling and humorous, a testament to basic humanity and caring for your neighbor especially in difficult times.
Local Jury Special Mention: Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Directed by Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan The films were judged by Deborah Glickman (Business Advocate, City of Palm Desert), Dr. Joseph Palacios (Sociologist, College of the Desert), and Xochitl Peña (Outreach Specialist, The Desert Water Agency).
YOUNG CINEASTES AWARD
The Young Cineastes Award jury is comprised of local greater Palm Springs area students who not only have shown talent and aspirations for making films but a sincere passion for watching and learning more about cinema and life at every moment possible. The films in competition were as follows:
- Any Day Now (Finland), Directed by Hamy Ramezan
- The Crossing (France/Czech Republic/Germany), Directed by Florence Miailhe
- Messwood (USA), Directed by Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein
- My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile), Directed by Claudia Huaiquimilla
- Olga (Switzerland), Directed by Elie Grappe
- Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo
- Valentina (Brazil), Directed by Cássio Pereira dos Santos
- Yuni (Indonesia), Directed by Kamila Andini
Young Cineastes Award: Yuni (Indonesia), Directed by Kamila Andini
Special Mention: Any Day Now (Finland), Directed by Hamy Ramezan The films were judged by students Ella Fitzpatrick (junior at Xavier College Preparatory High School), Hector Gonzales (senior at Cathedral City High School), Flynn Hanrahan (senior at La Quinta High School), Danica Palmersheim (senior at Cathedral City High School), Haven Reyna (senior at Twentynine Palms High School), Will Riordan (junior at Palm Desert High School).
THE MOZAIK BRIDGING THE BORDERS AWARD
At a time when physical, religious, racial, cultural, and economic borders divide the population of our planet, efforts to bridge those borders should be appreciated. In that spirit, Cinema Without Borders presents the MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award to a film that is most successful in bridging and connecting the people of our world closer together. The winner of the 2022 MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award presented by Cinema Without Borders and sponsored by MOZAIK Philanthropy will receive a cash award of $2,500. The films in competition were as follows:
- Any Day Now (Finland), Directed by Hamy Ramezan
- Fear (Bulgaria), Directed by Ivaylo Hristov
- The First 54 Years (Israel/France/Finland/Germany), Directed by Avi Mograbi
- Flee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- A Hero (Iran), Directed by Asghar Farhadi
- Utica: The Last Refuge (USA), Directed by Loch Phillipps
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler
MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award: A Hero (Iran), Director Asghar Farhadi.
Jury Statement: Winner of the MOZAIK Bridging The Borders Award is A Hero, directed by Asghar Farhadi. Behind some of the most celebrated international titles of the decade, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman PSIFF 2017, A Separation PSIFF 2012) is renowned for weaving thought-provoking and thrilling familial mysteries. His latest follows the amiable and scheming Rahim Soltani (the phenomenal Amir Jadidi) on a temporary prison leave, desperate to settle a years-old debt that has brought shame upon himself and his family. When Soltani jumps at a chance for redemption, built on a dubious act, he sparks a national publicity storm that brings him fame and a shot at a better future. Taut with suspense, this captivating morality play continually contorts the mystery of Farhadi’s compelling characters with each furtive glance, passing comment and questionable act.
MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Special Mentions: Fear (Bulgaria), Directed by Ivaylo Hristov and Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler The films were juried by Alka Sadat (Afghan Filmmaker and Activist), Jan Cvitkovič (Slovenian Filmmaker), Hassan Gholizadeh (Iranian Director of Cinematography and Filmmaker), Keely Badger (Social Activist and Executive Director MOZAIK Philanthropy, Bridging the Borders Award Sponsor), Susan Morgan Cooper (American Documentary Filmmaker and Social Activist), Marcy Garriott (American Filmmaker & Activist), Bambadjan Bamba (Award Winning Actor, Filmmaker & Activist), and Bijan Tehrani (Iranian/American Filmmaker & Editor in Chief of Cinema Without Borders, Head of the Jury).
The complete list of award winners are:
FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the YearPrayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo
FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature FilmAmir Jadidi from A Hero (Iran)
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature FilmAgathe Rousselle from Titane (France/Belgium)
FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay:A Hero (Iran), Screenwriter Asghar Farhadi
Best Documentary AwardFlee (Denmark), Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Special Mention: The Caviar Connection (France), Directed by Benoît Bringer
New Voices/New Visions AwardHappening (France), Directed by Audrey Diwan
Special Mention: Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Directed by Bretten Hannam
Ibero-American AwardPrayers For the Stolen (Mexico), Directed by Tatiana Huezo
Special Mention: Medusa (Brazil/USA), Directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira and 7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Directed by Víctor Escribano
Local Jury AwardEscape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Special Mention: Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Directed by Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan
Young Cineastes AwardYuni (Indonesia), Directed by Kamila Andini
Special Mention: Any Day Now (Finland), Directed by Hamy Ramezan
MOZAIK Bridging the Borders AwardA Hero (Iran), Director Asghar Farhadi
Special Mentions: Fear (Bulgaria), Directed by Ivaylo Hristov and Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA), Directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler
Comments