Watch: 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala

The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards took place at the convention center Thursday night. It's the first in-person awards gala since 2019. News Channel 3's Angela Chen and Patrick Evans were out at the red carpet with some of the honorees, you can watch interviews below.

List of honorees and presenters in show order:

Danielle Deadwyler - Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress - TILL Presenter – Brian Tyree Henry



Brendan Fraser - Spotlight Award, Actor - THE WHALE Presenter - Hong Chau



Sarah Polley - Director of the Year Award - WOMEN TALKING Presenter - Eric Idle



Austin Butler - Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor - ELVIS Presenter - Baz Luhrmann



Michelle Yeoh - International Star Award, Actress - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Presenter - Stephanie Hsu



Colin Farrell - Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor - THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Presenter -Sam Rockwell



Cate Blanchett - Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress - TÁR Presenter - Jamie Lee Curtis



Bill Nighy - International Star Award, Actor - LIVING Presenter - Kazuo Ishiguro



Viola Davis - Chairman’s Award - THE WOMAN KING Presenter - Cate Blanchett



Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg - Vanguard Award - THE FABELMANS Presenter - Sally Field



Check out our interviews from the red carpet