Watch: 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala
The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards took place at the convention center Thursday night. It's the first in-person awards gala since 2019. News Channel 3's Angela Chen and Patrick Evans were out at the red carpet with some of the honorees, you can watch interviews below.
List of honorees and presenters in show order:
- Danielle Deadwyler - Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress - TILL
- Presenter – Brian Tyree Henry
- Brendan Fraser - Spotlight Award, Actor - THE WHALE
- Presenter - Hong Chau
- Sarah Polley - Director of the Year Award - WOMEN TALKING
- Presenter - Eric Idle
- Austin Butler - Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor - ELVIS
- Presenter - Baz Luhrmann
- Michelle Yeoh - International Star Award, Actress - EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
- Presenter - Stephanie Hsu
- Colin Farrell - Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor - THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
- Presenter -Sam Rockwell
- Cate Blanchett - Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress - TÁR
- Presenter - Jamie Lee Curtis
- Bill Nighy - International Star Award, Actor - LIVING
- Presenter - Kazuo Ishiguro
- Viola Davis - Chairman’s Award - THE WOMAN KING
- Presenter - Cate Blanchett
- Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Steven Spielberg - Vanguard Award - THE FABELMANS
- Presenter - Sally Field