‘Variety’ brunch celebrates film directors in Palm Springs

Variety is honoring "10 Directors to Watch" and presenting the Creative Impact Awards at the return of their annual brunch to follow the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

Awardees include:

Angela Bassett to be honored with the Variety Creative Impact in Acting Award, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Baz Luhrmann to be honored with the Variety Creative Impact in Directing Award, "Elvis"

Rian Johnson to be honored with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Other honorees include the "10 Directors to Watch, including:

Maggie Betts,“The Burial”

Elegance Bratton,“The Inspection”

Alice Diop, “Saint Omer”

Eva Longoria, “Flamin’ Hot”

Laurel Parmet, “The Starling Girl”

Saim Sadiq, “Joyland”

Jingyi Shao, "Chang Can Dunk”

Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun."

The awards celebrate contributions to cinema. The event is held at the Parker Palm Springs.

This is the first year it has been back to an in-person event since the pandemic.

Watch our full report on the brunch tonight at 4, 5, & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3

Check out our interview with one of the honorees, Baz Luhrmann. He and "Elvis" star Austin Butler spoke with News Channel 3's Patrick Evans on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala.