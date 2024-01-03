Skip to Content
Palm Springs International Film Festival shares excitement ahead of awards gala

today at 6:25 PM
Chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Nachattar Chandi shares his excitement for the upcoming events.

It's the beginning of a new era for the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Coachella Valley business leader Nachattar Singh Chandi was named as the new chairman in 2023He is replacing Harold Matzner, who announced his retirement after two decades of leadership. Chandi has been on the festival's board for the past three years.

