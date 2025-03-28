Palm Springs International Film Festival 2026 reveals event dates

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs International Film Society today confirmed the dates for the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The 37th annual iteration of the event will begin Jan. 2 with a film awards presentation, with the festival running through Jan. 12, organizers said.

Check Out Our Film Festival Section for Updates

The Opening Night will take place Jan. 3, with the Best of Fest and special programming scheduled for Jan. 12-13.

This past January, three feature-length films screened at the festival that went on to win at least one Academy Award, as well as one short. All four Oscar-winning actors at last year's Academy Awards -- Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Kieran Culkin (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor), Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress) and Zoe Saldana (Vanguard Award) -- were also recognized at the festival.