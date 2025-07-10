Kering named presenting sponsor of the Palm Springs International Film Awards

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Global luxury group Kering is the new presenting sponsor of the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The Palm Springs International Film Society has announced its multi-year partnership with Kering on Thursday. As part of the sponsorship, Women In Motion, Kering’s acclaimed program spotlighting women in the arts and culture, will present two Talking Pictures during the festival’s opening weekend.

The 2026 Film Awards will take place Saturday, January 3rd, with the 37th annual festival scheduled for January 2-12, 2026. Film Awards tables and festival passes go on sale August 1.

“We are honored to welcome Kering as the Presenting Sponsor of the Palm Springs International Film Awards,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “Kering is more than a global leader in luxury—it’s a force for cultural change. Their commitment to artistic innovation and amplifying diverse voices aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership celebrates the power of storytelling and the global impact of film.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards as part of Kering’s long-standing commitment to supporting cinema and celebrating creative talent,” said Laurent Claquin, Chief Brand Officer of Kering. “In honor of its 10th anniversary, Women In Motion made its debut at the Festival this year with two powerful conversations — one with the cast of Emilia Pérez, and another with Angelina Jolie. Through this initiative, we not only recognize women’s contributions to culture, but also create a space to amplify their voices, spark dialogue, and inspire future generations.”

Palm Springs International Film Festival is one of the first stops during Awards Season – nearly all honorees at the 2025 Film Awards went on to receive Academy Award nominations.

Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Kieran Culkin (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor), Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress) and Zoe Saldaña (Vanguard Award) went on to win Oscars in their respective acting categories.

The festival also screened numerous Oscar winners including “I’m Still Here” (Best International Feature), “Flow” (Best Animated Feature Film), and “No Other Land” (Best Documentary Feature). Best Live Action Short winner “I’m Not a Robot” screened at the 2024 Palm Springs ShortFest.

At last year’s festival, Women In Motion supported two Talking Pictures, featuring Angelina Jolie for her role in “Maria,” and “Emilia Pérez” actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramírez and director Jacques Audiard.

Launched in 2015 at the Festival de Cannes, Women In Motion has become a vital platform with the aim of shining a light on women in all aspects of filmmaking, both in front and behind the camera. Through its support of the Palm Springs international Film Festival, Kering deepens its commitment to amplifying the contributions of women in the film industry and celebrating creative voices.

For more information on the Palm Springs International Film Festival, visit www.psfilmfest.org or call (760) 969-7533 or toll free (800) 898-7256.