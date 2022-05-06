Advice from fictional dads

As Father's Day approaches, take a look at some wisdom provided by some of TV's most memorable dads:

"The funniest is that we're supposed to hide the way we feel about people. Let me tell you, everybody wants to know that they are loved, or needed, or cared about. Anybody who doesn't want to know that has something wrong with them," Charles Ingalls, "Little House on the Prairie"

"I want to share something with you. The three little sentences that will get you through life. Number 1: Cover for me. Number 2: Oh, good idea, boss! Number 3: It was like that when I got here," Homer Simpson, "The Simpsons"

"You have to realize, Will, sometimes parents just don't understand," Philip Banks, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

"Exact words are hard to live by," Mike Brady, "The Brady Bunch"

"Drive safe, and don't flip off anybody you can't out run," Dan Conner, "Roseanne"

"You want to know the meaning of life? You're born, you go to school, you go to work, you die," Frank Barone, "Everybody Loves Raymond"

"I'm not telling you who to date, I'm telling you who not to date," Danny Tanner, "Full House"

"If you really want something in this life, you have to work for it. Now, quiet! They're about to announce the lottery numbers," Homer Simpson, "The Simpsons"