Expect another afternoon of above-average highs

High pressure remains in firm control of our forecast, pushing temps into the upper 90s again today.

The late-season heatwave has brought hotter than normal conditions to much of the Southern U. S., with some of the hottest temps in aeras East of California.

Highs this afternoon will rival those of yesterday (98) but we do see some modest cooling into the weekend.

Winds pick up late Sunday as a stronger trough moves into the Pacific Northwest, and that will bring sharply cooler temps to the region as soon as Monday. Breezy to gusty winds expected for the early part of the week.