Father’s Day BBQ tips

One traditional way to celebrate Father's Day is to have a family barbeque. To make your BBQ a success, follow these tips.

Select good cuts of meat: Since the guest of honor at a BBQ is the meat, make sure you get the best cuts of meat you possibly can. Decide what kind of meat dad wants on Father's Day and then be selective at the butcher or grocery store.

Apply the seasonings: Before you put the meat on the grill make sure you have applied all of the desired seasonings and done any needed marinating.

Don't forget the sides: All good BBQs have plenty of side dish offerings. Make sure to include all of dad's favorites and any traditional family dishes.

Provide entertainment: While you're waiting for the food to grill, or just sitting outside enjoying the weather, provide some yard games for guests to play to stay entertained (and stay appropriately socially distant).