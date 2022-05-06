What every first-time dad needs to know

Becoming a first-time Dad is one of the most important milestones and everything changes. There are a few things that are expected and others that you find out on your own - there is no manual for being a parent, especially one for the first time.

First and most importantly, congratulations! This is great news for you, especially if this is your first baby - or babies! Expect feelings of being overwhelmed, excitement and nervousness, but remember, everything is going to be OK.

If you have time, read books - read as many as possible. Head to the internet and check out blogs from the experiences of other first time Dads and/or birthing videos. Keep a journal or log and write all of your questions down - or new findings that you might not have known. Writing things down will help, since there is a plethora of information given all at once, something important will be easily forgotten.

It is important that you go to every doctor appointment - even when your schedule is hectic. It's imperative that you understand the development of the baby every step of the way and ask the doctor questions - before and after the birth.

Prepare for the new baby in small steps: buy and set up a crib, read up on the latest information regarding car safety and car seats, baby-proof the home and make sure if there's a pet around you have a plan to know where you'll keep the pet until he or she warms up to the new baby.

Being a new parent - father and mother - is all about teamwork. There's very little sleep involved, "me" time is severely limited - you and your partner will be overwhelmed with the birth of your new bundle of joy, and there won't be time to think about anything or anyone else.