What to send dad for Father’s Day

It may be easy to send dad a gift card this Father's Day (especially if that's what he asked for) but every dad can appreciate a gift that truly comes from the heart. Break out of the norm for your dad on his day and send him a gift with a more personal touch.

Here are some ideas to spark your creativity:

Home Movies--dads record all those special moments from that first tooth to your graduation ceremony. Send yours one of those homemade memories on a disc and add your own special commentary about how glad you are to have shared that time with him.

Tickets--whether your dad is into sporting events or theatrical performances, giving your dad one half of a pair of tickets secures a slot on both your calendars for time well spent. Finding a date to make it work for both of you may not be easy but it will always be worthwhile.

Book(s)--if your dad is a reader, send him a book (or two) you would both enjoy. Make time to read it and discuss over the next few weeks to create your own "Dad & Me Book Club".

Memory log--write down or record a favorite memory you and dad shared, including vivid details, happy (or sad) moments, and the essence of the time shared. Dad will love to take a step back to a time he may have forgotten, knowing that all those life lessons had their payoff. Throw in any tangible items you'd saved from the memory to help ignite a deeper recollection.

Whatever you chose to send, dad deserves a personal touch to remind him of what he means to you. Make it count!