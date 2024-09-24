Trial date set for man who allegedly gave girl fatal dose of fentanyl

An Oct. 29 trial date was confirmed today for a young man accused with a cohort of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl.

Jeremiah David Carlton, 21, of Canyon Lake is accused in the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as "J.G."

Carlton is charged with second-degree murder, transportation of controlled substances for sale and possession of controlled substances for sale.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Monterosso conferred with the prosecution and defense regarding a specific date fo the next stage of proceedings, and both sides indicated they would be prepared to move forward at the end of next month.

Carlton is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center.

His co-defendant, 21-year-old Raymond Gene Tyrrell of French Valley, who was charged separately, pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in state prison. However, due to the amount of time he'd already spent in jail awaiting disposition of the case, along with

other sentencing credits, Judge Stephen Gallon converted his prison term to what's known as a "paper commitment," enabling Tyrrell to instantly go on parole.

Sgt. Rick Espinoza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department alleged that Carlton and Tyrrell provided the drugs that led to the death of J.G. on the night of Feb. 24, 2021, at a residence in the 35000 block of Sugar Maple Street, near Leon Road.

Espinoza said deputies were called to the location to investigate two possible fentanyl poisonings and discovered the girl and a man, whose identity was not released, comatose. Both were taken to a regional trauma center, where the man was revived but the girl succumbed to the toxic ingestion.

"Detectives conducted an investigation and developed information that this was possibly a homicide,'' the sergeant said, declining to elaborate on the circumstances.

Tyrrell was summoned to the sheriff's Southwest station in Murrieta a day later and interviewed by detectives, after which he was taken into custody. Carlton was served with an arrest warrant and taken into custody at his residence.

Neither defendant had documented prior felony convictions.

Since February 2021, the District Attorney's Office has charged over 30 people countywide in connection with fentanyl poisonings.

In November, prosecutors closed the books on the county's first fentanyl murder case to go before a jury, culminating in the conviction of 34-year-old Vicente David Romero, who was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the 2020 death of a Temecula woman. District Attorney Mike Hestrin said it was the first fentanyl murder conviction in the state.

According to public health statistics, there were 550 known fentanyl-related fatalities countywide in 2023, a 9% increase from 2022, when there were 503.

Fentanyl is manufactured in overseas labs, principally in China, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which says the synthetic opioid is smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border by cartels.

Fentanyl is 80-100 times more potent than morphine and can be mixed into any number of street narcotics and prescription drugs, without a user knowing what he or she is consuming. Ingestion of only two milligrams can be fatal.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45 years old.