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Fentanyl Crisis

Junior Seau’s nephew granted diversion in fatal fentanyl sale case

DEA
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Published 8:31 PM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - The nephew of the late San Diego Chargers legend Junior Seau, who initially faced a murder charge in connection with a fatal fentanyl sale, has been granted mental health diversion, which could result in the case's dismissal if he successfully completes the program.

Micah Rodgers Seau, 33, was charged with murder in 2024 along with co-defendant Sheri Cavanaugh, 61, for the death of 31-year-old Pacific Beach resident Connor Gerhart.   

Prosecutors alleged Seau bought at least $1,200 worth pills from Cavanaugh, then provided the pills to Gerhart and charged him $700.   

Gerhart, described as a longtime friend of Seau's, died at his home on the evening of June 1, 2023, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

A judge later dismissed the murder counts against both defendants following a preliminary hearing.

Seau was facing an involuntary manslaughter count when a judge granted a diversion motion last Friday and ordered criminal proceedings suspended for two years.

Court documents state Seau must abide by certain terms such as drug treatment, enrolling in therapy, and enrolling in community outreach programs in which he discusses the dangers of opioid addiction.

A District Attorney's Office spokesperson confirmed that if Seau complies with the terms, his case will be dismissed. He's due back in court in May for a hearing to review his progress in the program.

A deputy public defender who represented Seau at Friday's hearing did not respond to a request for comment.   

Cavanaugh remains charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and a trial in her case is scheduled for June.

Article Topic Follows: Fentanyl Crisis

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