Border Patrol seize nearly $2.8M of fentanyl, meth at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $2.8 million in fentanyl and methamphetamine in two separate seizures over a recent six-day period at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, officials announced today.

On April 19, Border officers seized more than 116 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine, with a combined estimated street value of more than $2 million, according to the agency.

A 27-year-old woman driving a 2019 Honda Pilot was referred by officers for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, a CBP canine team alerted officers to suspicious objects in the vehicle's roof.

The inspection allegedly uncovered 94 packages concealed in the roof, containing approximately 35 pounds of fentanyl powder, with an estimated street value of nearly $1.95 million, and over 80 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated value of $80,550, the agency reported.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine packages concealed in a vehicle roof.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody and faces federal charges for suspicion of importing narcotics.

On April 13, CBP officers referred for a secondary inspection a 2025 Toyota Corolla driven by a 20-year-old man, who was enrolled in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection program. During the inspection, they allegedly seized about 14 pounds of fentanyl powder concealed within the rear quarter panels of the vehicle, equivalent to approximately 509,818 fentanyl pills, with an estimated street value of $764,727.

Packages of fentanyl powder seized by CBP officers.

Officers arrested the unidentified driver and seized the narcotics, vehicle and a cell phone. Federal authorities have accepted the case for prosecution.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.

"Smugglers use complex techniques to conceal dangerous narcotics like fentanyl and methamphetamine, San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin said in a statement. "I am proud of the unwavering dedication of our CBP officers, supported by our canine teams and advanced inspection technology. Their efforts

directly prevent these deadly narcotics from reaching our streets, and protecting countless lives."