Coachella Valley school districts discussing possible plans for coronavirus response

Representatives for the Desert Sands Unified School District and the Palm Springs Unified School District tell News Channel 3 they are discussing contingency plans for if and when school closures are required in response to coronavirus concerns.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has not yet responded to our request for information regarding how the district might respond to possible closures.

Over the weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom said more school closures are possible in the days ahead.

Currently, some school campuses are closed in Northern California, and in Riverside County, Murrieta Valley High School is closed as a precautionary measure, while a school employee is tested for possible exposure to coronavirus.

