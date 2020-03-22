Skip to Content
Southern California hotel to be used for coronavirus patients

The Sheraton Hotel in Pomona will be used to provide temporary housing for coronavirus patients, according to KABC-7 in Los Angeles.

The 244 room hotel will also be used to treat people showing symptoms and people waiting for test results.

The total number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Los Angeles County is 409, with a total of 5 deaths in the county.

News Channel 3 has not received any information from county or state health officials indicating a Coachella Valley hotel has been selected to serve as a temporary shelter for coronavirus patients.

Tom Tucker

