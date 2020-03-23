Coachella Valley home health care aides remain on front lines caring for seniors

Coronavirus

Home health care aides are staying busy, providing support and services for Coachella Valley senior citizens, and others who require assistance.

In many cases, they are providing the only social interaction available to those they serve.

The aides are also taking steps to protect their own health, while also ensuring their clients are protected from contracting the coronavirus.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with home care service providers to learn more about what they're doing to effectively serve their clients while dealing with the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

