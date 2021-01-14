Some valley residents having trouble signing up to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at supermarkets

California

Several valley residents are reaching out to News Channel 3 with questions and concerns regarding signing up for appointments to receive coronavirus vaccinations at Ralph's and Albertsons supermarkets.

While some people we've spoken with have been able to successfully sign up for appointments, others have had troubles scheduling appointments.

Problems include glitchy or difficult to navigate websites, and in one case, a grocery store employee who appeared to provide conflicting information when compared to information from the Riverside County Department of Public Health regarding vaccine availability.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with seniors who've gone online to schedule appointments.

We're also reaching out to representatives for Ralph's and Albertsons to find out what people need to know to successfully set a vaccination appointment.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.