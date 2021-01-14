Skip to Content
Some valley residents having trouble signing up to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at supermarkets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: A dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a staff member at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Residents and staff at long term care facilities are on the CDC's highest priority list for vaccinations. While COVID-19 cases in nursing facilities represent just 5 percent of the total cases in California, they account for 35 percent of all Covid deaths in the state. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Several valley residents are reaching out to News Channel 3 with questions and concerns regarding signing up for appointments to receive coronavirus vaccinations at Ralph's and Albertsons supermarkets.

While some people we've spoken with have been able to successfully sign up for appointments, others have had troubles scheduling appointments.

Problems include glitchy or difficult to navigate websites, and in one case, a grocery store employee who appeared to provide conflicting information when compared to information from the Riverside County Department of Public Health regarding vaccine availability.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with seniors who've gone online to schedule appointments.

We're also reaching out to representatives for Ralph's and Albertsons to find out what people need to know to successfully set a vaccination appointment.

