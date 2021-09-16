I have breast cancer: Now what?

Breast Cancer

Learning you have breast cancer can come as a shock. After coping with the initial diagnosis and gathering support from your loved ones, there are questions you should ask your cancer-care team to make sure you are getting the information you need.

What is my recommended treatment plan? Find out what you are dealing with – will you need surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or a combination of all?

What type of surgery will I need? Go through your options with your doctors to remove the tumor and determine whether you will need a lumpectomy, mastectomy, or double mastectomy.

What stage of cancer do I have? This is usually based on the size of the tumor and if and where it has spread. This will help determine your course of treatment and prognosis.

What are the possible side effects of treatment? Find out what you can expect during and after your treatment. According to CancerCare.org, it’s important to maintain a good quality of life to keep you motivated to fight against the disease and finish your treatment, so it’s important to be mentally prepared for what might occur.