FDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved donanemab, a monoclonal antibody designed to slow the progression of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

Donanemab, made by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, works by helping the body remove amyloid plaque buildup in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Lilly said it will be sold under the name Kisunla and would cost $695 per vial before insurance, what would amount to $12,522 for a six-month course or about $32,000 for a year.

