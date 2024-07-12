Three Colorado poultry workers presumed to have bird flu, officials say

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — Three people helping cull poultry at a farm in northeast Colorado have been identified as presumed positive cases of avian influenza, according to the state health department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the latest cases in a multistate outbreak affecting birds and dairy cattle.

The workers are believed to have caught the virus through direct work with infected birds at a commercial egg operation. They had mild symptoms including conjunctivitis or pink eye and respiratory problems, but none of them were hospitalized, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement Friday.

At the state’s request, the CDC is sending a team to support the outbreak investigation.

“State public health officials have collected additional samples from symptomatic workers, which will be tested this weekend,” the Colorado agency said. The CDC also said it will conduct confirmatory testing on specimens.

The CDC said its risk assessment for the general public remains low. “There are no signs of unexpected increases in flu activity otherwise in Colorado or in other states affected by H5 bird flu outbreaks in cows and poultry,” it said.

Four people in the US had previously tested positive for bird flu in connection with the ongoing outbreak: one in Colorado, one in Texas and two in Michigan. Colorado’s agriculture industry has been hit hard by bird flu, with Gov. Jared Polis declaring a disaster emergency July 5 to ensure that the state can offer support and resources for farms in Weld County.

Poultry products are still safe to eat if they have been properly handled and cooked, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says. The CDC advises that everyone avoid close or long exposure to sick or dead animals, animal poop or bedding. Experts also recommend against consuming unpasteurized or raw milk due to the potential for contamination.

