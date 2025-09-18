Gum disease and the Mediterranean diet are connected to inflammation. Here’s how

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

(CNN) — Following the Mediterranean diet reduces your risk of gum disease, which reduces your risk for inflammation that leads to chronic disease and dementia, a new study found.

While that may seem like an odd combination, it actually makes scientific sense, said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.

“We’ve known for a really long time that periodontal or gum health is associated with cardiovascular disease and vice versa — they’re interconnected. We also know that people that have periodontal disease typically have markers of inflammation,” said Freeman, who was not involved in the study.

How does that connect to chronic disease? Inflammation can cause vascular disease — the narrowing, weakening or even blockage of blood vessels — that can damage organs such as the kidneys, lungs, liver and of course the brain. Vascular dementia is the second most common form of cognitive deterioration after Alzheimer’s disease.

Inflammation also riles up the immune system, which can spiral out of control and attack the heart and other organs. Chronic inflammation also promotes insulin resistance and cellular dysfunction that can lead to type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease, a growing concern.

“It certainly makes sense that if you are eating a very clean, predominantly plant-based diet such as the Mediterranean diet, inflammation is down,” Freeman said.

“But this can’t be the American version of the Mediterranean diet — the one with tons of lamb and feta cheese,” he added. “This has to be the real deal — a true plant-first diet.”

What is the Mediterranean diet?

Studies have found the award-winning Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression and breast cancer. The diet, which is more of an eating style than a restricted diet, has also been linked to stronger bones and a healthier heart.

The diet features simple, plant-based cooking, with the majority of each meal focused on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, with a few nuts and a heavy emphasis on extra-virgin olive oil. Fats other than olive oil, such as butter, are consumed rarely, if at all, and sugar and refined foods are reserved for special occasions.

Red meat is used sparingly, usually only to flavor a dish. Eating healthy, oily fish, which are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, is encouraged, while eggs, dairy and poultry are eaten in much smaller portions than in the traditional Western diet.

Social interactions during meals and exercise are basic cornerstones of the Mediterranean style of eating. Lifestyle changes that are part of the diet include eating with friends and family, socializing over meals, mindfully eating favorite foods, as well as mindful movement and exercise.

Higher intake of red meat also linked to risk

The research, published Monday in the Journal of Periodontology, included 200 study participants in the United Kingdom. Scientists performed dental exams and took blood samples — participants also filled out dietary questionnaires.

“Low adherence to Mediterranean diet and higher red meat consumption were associated with severity of periodontal disease,” said senior study author Luigi Nibali, a dentist and professor of periodontology at King’s College London in an email.

The study found that the people who ate more red meat and did not follow the Mediterranean diet had higher levels of circulating inflammatory markers, such as interleukin-6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP).

“These markers increase in the presence of trauma or inflammation anywhere in the body. However, sometimes there is an exaggerated response which can lead to more gum disease. Higher levels of these markers mean more inflammation,” Nibali said.

“Higher consumption of vegetables, legumes and dairy products were correlated with lower inflammatory marker C-reactive protein, so they seem to be helpful. There were some beneficial trends also for fruit and olive oil,” he added.

In fact, prior research has shown that chewing green leafy and cruciferous vegetables, root vegetables, apples, and citrus fruit — all key parts of the Mediterranean diet — can promote healthy teeth and gums. These beneficial foods provide “nutrients and a salivary response that improves bacterial health, which then improves overall inflammation,” Freeman said.

While the study’s finding are not surprising, Freeman said, “it’s certainly a good reminder to pay attention to your teeth. And then if you eat a diet that is more in line with the health of the body, everything seems to be better, including your teeth.”

