Returning to Panorama neighborhood one year after Tropical Storm Hilary

“So, I get a phone call from my battalion chief that says, hey, chief, we need you to come back. we've had a major event in the Panorama neighborhood," said Cathedral City Fire Chief Michael Contreras.

Tropical Storm Hilary brought rushing water and mud flow into the Panorama neighborhood in Cathedral City.

Resident John Trad watched as his home and yard filled up. out of fear, he and his family moved up to the second floor calling 911.

“i was woken up at 12:15," Trad said. “Here’s about 15 minutes later to show you the devastation of how much mud came in, that’s incredible.”

And that was just the beginning, as the sun came up, the reality of what was lost came to light.

As a collector of cars, heartbreak, as some were trapped in mud and flood waters, damaging them both inside and out. Trad questions what he considers the city’s slow response.

News Channel 3 anchor Karen Devine took his questions to Conteras who said life and death situations were the first priority.

“I can tell you that we did everything we can and everything we could in that moment with the resources we had at that date and that time,” Contreras said.

You can see more of what Trad and his family have gone through in the past year and hear more from the fire chief on the emergencies they had to deal with in the aftermath of Hilary. Watch our 30-minute special "Hilary Aftermath: One Year Later" Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on News Channel 3.