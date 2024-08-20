Skip to Content
Hilary Aftermath

Hilary Aftermath: One Year Later

By
New
Published 7:26 PM

It has been one year since Tropical Storm Hilary began its descent on our desert. The storm left a lot of destruction on our Coachella Valley floors.

On August 20, 2023, the rain came pouring down and the flooding began. Homes and roads were covered with not only water but mud.

One year later, News Channel 3 speaks with some of the residents whose homes were destroyed. We're also speaking with some of the first responders who went above and beyond to help save lives.

 Watch our half-hour special, "Hilary Aftermath: One Year Later," at the top of the article.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Hilary Aftermath

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content