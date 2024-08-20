Hilary Aftermath: One Year Later

It has been one year since Tropical Storm Hilary began its descent on our desert. The storm left a lot of destruction on our Coachella Valley floors.

On August 20, 2023, the rain came pouring down and the flooding began. Homes and roads were covered with not only water but mud.

One year later, News Channel 3 speaks with some of the residents whose homes were destroyed. We're also speaking with some of the first responders who went above and beyond to help save lives.

