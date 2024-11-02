Skip to Content
Indian Wells Election

Brian M. Penna

Brian M. Penna
  • Occupation:
    • Corporate Controller
  • Relevant Experience:
    • 21 years as a corporate controller, a licensed realtor and real estate investor
    • Chaired an architectural committee for a 5-year term within a Jack Nicklaus golf course country club
    • Member of the Indian Wells Preservation Foundation
  • Personal Information:
    • Obtained real estate license in 1987 at the age of 19
    • Initiated and organized fund-raising events for Santa Rosa Plateau after a forest fire
    • Owned a commercial construction company in Georgia, co-owned a second construction in California
