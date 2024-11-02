Brian M. Penna
- Occupation:
- Corporate Controller
- Relevant Experience:
- 21 years as a corporate controller, a licensed realtor and real estate investor
- Chaired an architectural committee for a 5-year term within a Jack Nicklaus golf course country club
- Member of the Indian Wells Preservation Foundation
- Personal Information:
- Obtained real estate license in 1987 at the age of 19
- Initiated and organized fund-raising events for Santa Rosa Plateau after a forest fire
- Owned a commercial construction company in Georgia, co-owned a second construction in California
