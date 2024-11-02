Skip to Content
Indian Wells Election

Greg Sanders

Greg Sanders
By
New
Published 12:52 AM
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor / Councilmember
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Elected to Indian Wells City Council in 2020
    • Served as Mayor in 2024
    • Previously a member of the Indian Wells Planning Commission
  • Personal Information:
    • Longtime resident of Palm Desert and the Coachella Valley resident
    • Partner at a national law firm and specializes in land use, planning, zoning and environmental law
    • Served in the US Army, including a tour in Vietnam
    • Co-author of a best-selling book
  • Social Media
Article Topic Follows: Indian Wells Election

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content