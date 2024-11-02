Greg Sanders
- Occupation:
- Mayor / Councilmember
- Relevant Experience:
- Elected to Indian Wells City Council in 2020
- Served as Mayor in 2024
- Previously a member of the Indian Wells Planning Commission
- Personal Information:
- Longtime resident of Palm Desert and the Coachella Valley resident
- Partner at a national law firm and specializes in land use, planning, zoning and environmental law
- Served in the US Army, including a tour in Vietnam
- Co-author of a best-selling book
- Social Media