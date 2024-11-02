Toper Taylor
- Occupation:
- Committeeman / Businessman
- Relevant Experience:
- Serves the City of Indian Wells on the Golf Resort Advisory Committee
- Doctorate in public policy from the University of Southern California
- Personal Information:
- Fifth-generation Californian who grew in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Emmy award-winning educational children’s television producer
- Serves on the board of councilors for the USC Roski School of Art and Design
- Earned a bachelor’s degree from the USC Annenberg School of Communications and Journalism, a master’s degree in health care administration and a doctorate degree in policy, planning and development from the USC Price School of Public Policy
