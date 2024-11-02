Skip to Content
Indian Wells Election

Toper Taylor

Toper Taylor
Published 12:57 AM
  • Occupation:
    • Committeeman / Businessman
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Serves the City of Indian Wells on the Golf Resort Advisory Committee
    • Doctorate in public policy from the University of Southern California
  • Personal Information:
    • Fifth-generation Californian who grew in the San Francisco Bay Area
    • Emmy award-winning educational children’s television producer
    • Serves on the board of councilors for the USC Roski School of Art and Design
    • Earned a bachelor’s degree from the USC Annenberg School of Communications and Journalism, a master’s degree in health care administration and a doctorate degree in policy, planning and development from the USC Price School of Public Policy
Jesus Reyes

